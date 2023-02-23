Joan Mitchell Foundation contends Louis Vuitton ads infringe on painter’s copyright

NEW YORK - The Joan Mitchell Foundation sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Paris headquarters of Louis Vuitton on Tuesday, alleging the fashion brand had used the American artist’s paintings in handbag advertisements after her nonprofit organisation repeatedly declined to give its approval.

Mitchell, who died aged 67 in 1992, is considered one of the great abstract artists of the postwar period, and her large-scale works regularly sell for over US$1 million (S$1.34 million) at auction. At least three of her paintings, known for their vibrant symphony of colour, appear in current Vuitton ads starring French actress Lea Seydoux.

The foundation’s letter, which was reviewed by The New York Times, asserts that Louis Vuitton infringed on the artist’s copyright and demands that the luxury fashion brand withdraw its marketing campaign within three days or face legal consequences.

“It is a grave disappointment to the Joan Mitchell Foundation that Louis Vuitton has such disregard for the rights of an artist and would exploit her work for financial gain,” the nonprofit, which has overseen the artist’s intellectual property since 1993, said in a statement.

It added that it “has never licensed the artist’s work for use in commercial campaigns”, only allowing the work to be used for educational purposes. A statement on the unauthorised use of the works was released on the foundation’s website.

Louis Vuitton’s parent company, LVMH, said in an email, “Louis Vuitton will not comment.”

The letter comes at an awkward moment for the fashion house.

Mitchell is currently the subject of a lauded exhibition at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, a contemporary art space in Paris opened by LVMH, where the artist’s paintings are compared to those of French Impressionist painter Claude Monet; the show will go on for another week.

The Joan Mitchell Foundation said it was also sending a separate cease-and-desist letter to the Fondation, saying it had violated a licence agreement for the Mitchell exhibition that prevents Vuitton from reproducing the artworks in the Monet-Mitchell exhibition without consent.

“I was shocked,” Ms Christa Blatchford, director of the Joan Mitchell Foundation, said in an interview on Monday.

She said she learned of the advertising campaign when she saw the Vuitton ad that included part of a Mitchell painting in the Times in February.

Ms Blatchford said that last December, she had declined Louis Vuitton’s request to use the artist’s paintings in the ad campaign.

Later in the month, she received another email on behalf of Mr Jean-Paul Claverie, an adviser to Mr Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVMH and one of the richest people in the world.