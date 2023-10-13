Jean Arnault is just 25, but he is the man overhauling Louis Vuitton’s watchmaking division

SINGAPORE – There are privileges that come with being the son of Mr Bernard Arnault, chairman and founder of LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods company.

Mr Jean Arnault does not pretend otherwise. He is just 25, but his father has given him the big job of overhauling the watch division at French maison Louis Vuitton (LV).

“You know, I’m extremely fortunate to be in this position at my age. Nobody my age would be in this position in a regular way,” says the youngest of Mr Bernard Arnault’s five children on a recent visit to Singapore.

He does not take it for granted. In fact, the well-known watch geek takes his job seriously.

He has bold plans for the brand, chief among which is to cull 80 per cent of the existing product line-up – from more than 100 to 20 active references – and focus on horologically solid and pricey sports-luxe models.

Since coming on board two years ago, Mr Arnault has, among other things, set up a fund for young watchmakers and beavered away to reinvigorate Daniel Roth and Gerald Genta, two storied independent brands owned by LVMH.

Of late, he has been hogging headlines because of what he and La Fabrique du Temps – LV’s watchmaking arm – have done with the Tambour, one of the fashion house’s most iconic timepieces.

Inspired by the brand’s signature trunks and launched more than two decades ago, the Tambour has undergone a startling transformation to become a sleek, chic and lugless integrated bracelet sports watch.

In addition to the facelift, it also has a new micro-rotor, chronometer-certified calibre – the LFT023 – devised by La Fabrique du Temps’ famous founders Michel Navas and Enrico Barbasini.

The calibre is also LV’s first proprietary automatic three-hand movement designed with movement specialists Le Cercle des Horlogers.

LV has pulled out all the stops to launch the new Tambour because it is a foundational watch signifying a new direction and chapter in the company’s watch division.

“It’s a bit of a make-or-break moment, but we’re very lucky because we’re part of a big brand which (can afford) the investment and resources that could allow this sort of thing to happen. The traditional Swiss watch player would have been more cautious; it would have done (what we did) in 15 or 20 years,” says Mr Arnault, who has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Imperial College London and another in financial mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The new Tambour – available in five references in steel, steel with rose gold, rose gold and yellow gold – has elicited raves from watch journalists and aficionados.