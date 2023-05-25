Four face displays and handcrafted timepieces: Watch icon with swivelling case to go on show at MBS

It is hard to imagine a mechanical watch movement with 254 components and yet it measures a mere 3.9mm in thickness (slightly slimmer than three 10-cent coins stacked together).

Not many watchmakers have the horological and engineering chops to produce it but Jaeger-LeCoultre successfully did so in 2018 with the creation of Calibre 847.

The mechanical marvel has been fitted inside the Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon timepiece, first launched at the Watches and Wonders trade show last April.

The flying tourbillon, a mechanism that regulates the effects of gravity on the watch, is visible on both the front and reverse dials, with the home time on one side and the second time zone on the reverse.

Now, there will be a chance for everyone in Singapore to appreciate the Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon up-close. It will be heading to Singapore next month, as a highlight of Reverso Stories, an exhibition that Jaeger-LeCoultre is holding at Marina Bay Sands in celebration of its iconic Reverso line.

Held from June 1 to 8, the showcase will reveal the history, craftsmanship, innovation and design behind the Reverso, a creation that was born in 1931.