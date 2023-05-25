Four face displays and handcrafted timepieces: Watch icon with swivelling case to go on show at MBS

It is hard to imagine a mechanical watch movement with 254 components and yet it measures a mere 3.9mm in thickness (slightly slimmer than three 10-cent coins stacked together).
Not many watchmakers have the horological and engineering chops to produce it but Jaeger-LeCoultre successfully did so in 2018 with the creation of Calibre 847.
The mechanical marvel has been fitted inside the Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon timepiece, first launched at the Watches and Wonders trade show last April.
The flying tourbillon, a mechanism that regulates the effects of gravity on the watch, is visible on both the front and reverse dials, with the home time on one side and the second time zone on the reverse.
Now, there will be a chance for everyone in Singapore to appreciate the Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon up-close. It will be heading to Singapore next month, as a highlight of Reverso Stories, an exhibition that Jaeger-LeCoultre is holding at Marina Bay Sands in celebration of its iconic Reverso line.
Held from June 1 to 8, the showcase will reveal the history, craftsmanship, innovation and design behind the Reverso, a creation that was born in 1931.
Made for sports, destined for style
The most distinctive feature of the Reverso is its swivelling case, which can be flipped over to reveal a second face that has often served as a creative canvas, whether it be for engraving, or artistic and horological expression.
But its design, created in 1931, was originally intended for polo players. The idea of constructing a case that can be flipped over allowed players to protect the dial and glass of the watch during a polo game. Of course, the Reverso’s popularity quickly advanced beyond the field, becoming the signature model of Jaeger-LeCoultre that is known for its unique, Art Deco-inspired design. It remains a classic to this day, favoured for its timeless styling.
A classic, then and now
There will be a total of 27 Reverso timepieces on show. Historical models including the first Reverso and the first Reverso Duetto, which was made for women in 1997, will be on display at the exhibition.
Besides going down memory lane, visitors to the exhibition can also understand the evolution of the Reverso by appreciating the latest variants, many of which were unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland.
These include the aforementioned Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon and Reverso Tribute Chronograph, a new creation entirely designed, produced and assembled within the Jaeger-LeCoultre Manufacture in the Vallée de Joux in Switzerland.
One particular horological creation will appeal to hardcore watch enthusiasts too because it sports not just two but four functioning display faces.
The Reverso Hybris Mechanica Calibre 185 Quadriptyque is the most complicated Reverso creation by Jaeger-LeCoultre to date, taking the project team six years to realise it. It incorporates a total of 11 complications, including a perpetual calendar and minute repeater, and allows the wearer to find out when the next supermoon or eclipse occurrence will be at a glance of one’s wrist.
Apart from these, there will also be a section that spotlights creations by the brand’s Métiers Rares workshop, which will provide a closer look at magnificent pieces crafted by masters of decorative arts including enamelling, engraving, gem-setting and guilloche work.
These are watches that are demanding works of intricate craft. Among them is the Reverso One Precious Colors launched this year, which is decorated with a complex geometric pattern that required 80 hours of enamelling work and another 45 hours for diamond-setting.
Beyond watchmaking
Visitors will also experience Jaeger LeCoultre’s unique universe via novel presentations at the event. As part of its Made for Makers programme, the brand works with artists and artisans from various disciplines outside watchmaking for different collaborations.
Korean digital media artist Yiyun Kang, an alumnus from the programme, has been commissioned to create the Origin multimedia installation.
Presented on a 3m by 3m three-dimensional screen, it pays homage to the ubiquity of the Golden Ratio – a principle that also guides the design of the Reverso – in the world around us. Through its narrative, the art piece builds a parallel between the symmetry in nature and the geometry of Art Deco design.
At the end of their Reverso Stories guided tour, visitors can take a breather at the 1931 Cafe, where they can redeem their voucher for a madeleine – the recipe is from French pastry chef Nina Metayer, another alumnus of the Made of Makers programme – and a choice of a specially created beverage inspired by the flavours of the Vallée de Joux.
The Reverso Stories exhibition will be held at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza from June 1 to 8, from 11am to 8pm daily. Entry is free and open to the public. Click here to make an appointment.