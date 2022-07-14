Jacob Mahler - Singapore Young Lions' Captain Fantastic

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The July 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE - Jacob Mahler is a trooper.

The six-hour shoot includes five outfit changes, countless poses and interviews on and off camera. But the 22-year-old national footballer does not once ask for a break.

"I try my best to put my all in everything that I do, and I want to make sure I get the job done right and not waste everyone's time," he says. "From when I was young, my parents taught me that if I want to do something and have agreed to it, I must give my 100 per cent."

This life lesson from his Danish father and Singaporean-Chinese mother, alongside his talent and professionalism, has propelled him in his career as a footballer.

At 18, in just under eight months, Mahler went from playing in the Under-18s to the big league with the national team.

Then, he was named captain of the Young Lions Under-23 team - a role he was looking forward to at this year's South-east Asian (SEA) Games.

But barely a month to the semi-finals qualifying match against Malaysia in Hanoi, Mahler received devastating news that would take him out of the regional competition.

Recalling that fateful moment, he says: "I heard a pop in my knee, but I could still walk and put pressure on my legs with minimal pain at that time. So I thought it was just a strain and nothing serious, and I would be able to make it back for the game after resting for a few weeks."

He went for a check-up the next day and, after an MRI scan, learnt the seriousness of his injury. He had torn his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus while representing the Young Lions against Tampines Rover football club in the AIA Singapore Premier League.

"I was in a daze at first and when it finally set in, I broke down in tears," he says. "It was very sad news because the SEA Games is a big deal and, as captain, I was really looking forward to leading the country and bringing some glory to Singapore."

The injury, which required him to undergo surgery, will also see him off the field for the rest of the year.

Despite the setback, he has taken things in his stride. His priority, he says, is to make sure he "works hard to fully recover and start afresh next year".

It is clear that Mahler, who will soon finish his national service (NS), is passionate about football. It is a passion that began at the age of seven, when he watched his first football game on television with his father.

"I remember enjoying watching the game with him and wanting to play," he says. "So I told my father I wanted to do that."