The online pop-up to stock up on Japanese products without leaving home

After two-and-a-half years of travel restrictions, Japan is once again laying out the welcome mat for overseas visitors.

But getting to the land of the rising sun may not be a breeze. Even if you can snap up flight tickets that will not eat too much into your budget, you still have to hunt for reasonably-priced accommodation and hope every little detail can be finalised before your annual leave starts. And if the thought of getting on a packed train at peak hour or waiting for other tourists to get out of your postcard-pretty shot in the Fushimi-Inari Shrine gives you further anxiety, why not let Japan come to you instead?

IRASSHAI JAPAN, an online storefront spearheaded by the Organization for Small & Medium Enterprises and Regional Innovation, JAPAN (SME Support, JAPAN) welcomes Singaporeans to its showcase of home-grown products from small- and medium-sized enterprises. SME Support, JAPAN set up this online pop-up to support the small businesses in Japan that have been affected by the pandemic.

Here are just some of the products available in IRASSHAI JAPAN’s Shopee storefront:

Samue