SINGAPORE –It is day one at Culture Cartel, Asia’s largest street culture festival, at *Scape Singapore in December, and 105 tattoo artists are hard at work.

From Korean tattoo influencer Zihee’s intricate rainbow-hued designs to Singapore’s Frankie Sexton’s bold anime-inspired etchings, they have come from near and far to create artworks on one of nature’s sexiest canvases – the skin.