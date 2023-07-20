In a Barbie world: All the Barbie collaborations you can buy in Singapore now

SINGAPORE – Apart from being the world’s most famous doll, do not forget that Barbie herself is a fashion icon.
The first doll made its debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York City on March 9, 1959, in a black-and-white zebra-striped swimsuit and top-knot ponytail. She was marketed as a “teenage fashion model” – kick-starting a decades-long reputation as the ultimate toy fashion doll.
So it is no surprise that in the lead-up to the live-action film’s global premiere, the Barbie marketing machine has churned out a whole host of fashion collaborations and merchandise via lucrative licensing agreements with toy company Mattel.
While many are available only in the United States, there are a handful you can shop in Singapore. The Straits Times rounds up the most fantastic ones.
Aldo
Girls who played with Barbies growing up could have imagined themselves trotting around in Barbie’s little plastic stiletto heels. Now, that dream can come true – with Aldo’s sparkly pink capsule collection.
This nine-piece limited-edition assortment is a maximalist’s dream, bringing to life Barbie’s fearless, fun style with a range of women’s footwear, handbags and accessories.
Vibrant hues of pink clash with trendy Y2K elements and bold details including rhinestone embellishments, charms, bejewelled “B”s and Barbie logos.
The perspex material in select shoe styles is a nod to actual synthetic Barbie shoes, while also bringing to mind princess-worthy glass slippers.
Info: Available at all Aldo stores
Cotton On
You do not have to doll up or break the bank to join the Barbiecore trend. For a quick pink fix, head to Cotton On for Barbie-branded tees.
The Australian retailer’s capsule collection has 20 pieces featuring Barbie prints on familiar silhouettes – from graphic fleece hoodies to tees to tanks. Prices range from $24.99 to $199 for a Barbie Moto Jacket, still available in stores in limited quantities.
Sister brand Rubi offers cute shoe options including the Dylan Strappy Mules ($49.99) and Jan Jelly Sandals ($29.90).
Info: Available at Cotton On stores and cottonon.com
Crocs
Millennials and Gen X may baulk, but the divisive, Gen Z-favourite shoe has also jumped into the collaboration frenzy – with two statement-making styles.
The all-pink Barbie Classic Clog ($79.95) comes with a graphic pattern of the Barbie head silhouette on the midsole and rivet, and includes eight Barbie Jibbitz charms that you can customise.
Or channel your dark-side Barbie, with the Barbie Crush Clog ($109.95) with black accents. Featuring a pumped-up platform sole for added height, it includes seven Barbie Jibbitz charms. Here, the Barbie head silhouette appears on the shoe upper, while a glitter backstrap pulls the whole thing together.
Info: Available at Crocs stores and crocs.com.sg
Fossil
The global lifestyle accessories brand’s offerings are a fresh take on Barbie nostalgia.
Choose from three timepieces – the quirky Watch Ring ($269) in a flower design; Raquel Watch ($509, right), reimagined with recognisable Barbie icons on the leather strap including bright pink pumps, roller skates and a car; and Carlie ($469), a customisable timepiece.
The Carlie box set comes with an additional interchangeable strap and chevron topring, inspired by the original Barbie’s black-and-white swimsuit.
For fans of Fossil’s leather goods, the Liza camera bag ($319) and Penrose wallet crossbody ($299) – made of soft, smooth-grain leather – are available in the iconic shade of pink. You can even emboss the Liza to make it your own.
Rounding out the collection are pretty pink and gold-tone jewellery pieces – including an earring stud set ($119), bracelet ($229) with charms fashioned after Barbie’s favourite things, and a Barbie locket necklace ($229) that can hold a picture of your bestie inside (or Ken).
Info: Available at Fossil stores and fossilsg.com
Gap
In May, the American brand released an adults and kids collection of pink hues and co-branded logo gear on its website and select Gap stores globally.
This marks the fourth time Gap has partnered Barbie – beginning with its first tie-up in 1995 that produced a red Gap logo outfit for Barbie.
For the movie, this year’s collection includes button-down shirts, tees, skirts, logo hoodies, bags and even pet apparel.
Unfortunately, fans in Singapore can get their hands on only a very limited selection via the brand’s official distributor here, Zalora.
But good news for mums – the pieces are all for toddlers. Dress your child up in a funky pink pair of bike shorts ($28.90) or a sweet and simple tank top ($39.90).
Info: Available at zalora.sg
Impala
You, too, can make like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and zip away in 1990s-esque inline skates – the exact neon skates and safety gear the actors don in the movie.
In this official collaboration, American skate brand Impala has released a capsule with the star product being the Lightspeed Inline Skate in Barbie Bright Yellow ($243). As safety comes first, the capsule includes a protective pack of knee, elbow and wrist pads for adults ($84) and kids ($76).
Get the full look with the brand’s pack of three socks ($26), which includes one emblazoned with a soon-to-be iconic tagline from the film: “This is the best day ever!”
Info: Available at impalarollerskates.sg
Kipling
The Belgian brand has never looked cuter, with eight best-selling bags given the hot pink Barbie treatment.
These updated styles are perfect to take on your next summer holiday – from travel-friendly holdalls such as the Bina M ($229) and Art M ($249) to smaller cross-body styles including the Ayda ($199) and Gabbie Mini ($199).
One highlight is the Seoul S backpack ($229), bound to make going to school a fun affair.
Kipling’s signature crinkle nylon gets a shiny Barbie upgrade in this collection, lacquered with a transparent glaze. Open the bags for a squeal-worthy surprise – the lining features a mix of photorealistic Barbie dolls and Barbie logos.
Every bag also comes with a Barbie keychain holding her own mini Kipling Abanu bag that has the brand’s signature monkey charm. And if you fancy said Kipling monkey, you can buy the limited-edition Barbie Monkey ($69) in hot pink fuzz and a white Barbie visor.
Info: Available at all Kipling boutiques and Lazada
Superga
Not one for heels? Fans in Singapore and Malaysia can stay comfortable in this Superga collaboration, with two limited-edition styles inspired by Barbie’s pink universe.
The designs reimagine Superga’s classic 2750 sneaker silhouette.
The Barbie Movie Pins White Fuchsia ($119.90) is pared down but still fun – with three Barbie-themed metal pins you can move around the laces, contrasting pink outsoles, and striking hot pink eyelets that pop against the shoe’s white upper.
It has since sold out, but you can still buy the Barbie Movie Print White Summer Print ($119.90), which features an all-over illustrated print with Barbie-inspired summer symbols – think rollerblades, beach toys and palm trees.
Zara
This may just be the most hotly anticipated collaboration of the season. Just when you thought the last pink partnership had dropped, fast fashion giant Zara announced that its Barbie collection would hit stores on July 17.
And the collection is not just a directionless wash of hot pink.
Inspired by styles showcased in the movie, the pieces look like they could well be garments Barbie herself would wear – pink gingham co-ords, metallic halter-top vests ($69.90), denim jumpsuits ($99.90), a reversible satin bomber ($219) and even a trendy raffia bag accented with a pink “B” ($139).
Remember fiddling with dolls’ clothing that came with a snap-closure at the crotch? A handful of bodysuits in pink and black will surely bring to mind those fun memories.
One in particular boasts the same black and white chevron stripes ($89.90) from Barbie’s 1959 debut swimsuit look – which actress Margot Robbie even sports in the film.
There will also be shoes, jewellery, beauty products and, for aspiring Kens, a menswear collection.
The collection launched with two pop-ups in Soho, New York and Paris, France, with cheeky visual merchandising emulating life-size Barbie doll boxes.
Info: Available at Zara stores and str.sg/iioj