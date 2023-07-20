In a Barbie world: All the Barbie collaborations you can buy in Singapore now

SINGAPORE – Apart from being the world’s most famous doll, do not forget that Barbie herself is a fashion icon.

The first doll made its debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York City on March 9, 1959, in a black-and-white zebra-striped swimsuit and top-knot ponytail. She was marketed as a “teenage fashion model” – kick-starting a decades-long reputation as the ultimate toy fashion doll.

So it is no surprise that in the lead-up to the live-action film’s global premiere, the Barbie marketing machine has churned out a whole host of fashion collaborations and merchandise via lucrative licensing agreements with toy company Mattel.

While many are available only in the United States, there are a handful you can shop in Singapore. The Straits Times rounds up the most fantastic ones.

Aldo