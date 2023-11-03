Iconic kebaya gets a modern makeover

SINGAPORE – A two-piece denim outfit, a sculptural white dress and a jumpsuit with Nonya beadwork – these were just some of the kebaya-inspired looks spotted at the Singapore Fashion Council’s (SFC) inaugural gala dinner on Oct 12.

Held at Pan Pacific Singapore in Marina Bay, the event was part of the Singapore Stories showcase, which has been organised by SFC since 2018 as a platform for local designers to display their talent.

The gala drew about 250 style enthusiasts and tastemakers, who turned up to show their support for the local fashion industry.

The 2023 theme, Kebaya Re-imagined, commemorated the reopening of the Peranakan Museum in February and the National Heritage Board’s bid to inscribe the iconic garment onto the Unesco Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in March.

Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and Thailand jointly nominated the kebaya and a decision is expected in 2024.

“Singapore Fashion Council is honoured and grateful to be a part of the rapidly evolving and increasingly vibrant industry. We are placing the spotlight on the timeless elegance of the kebaya that has transcended time and space, and honouring its symbolic heritage and style,” said SFC president Wilson Teo.

The gala culminated in a runway show by 30 local fashion designers, who put their contemporary spin on the garment.