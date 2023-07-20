I’m a Barbie girl: See the Barbiecore looks S’poreans are rocking for the film’s opening weekend

SINGAPORE – Seeing pink everywhere? Barbiecore has hit Singapore, ahead of the hotly anticipated live-action film which opens in cinemas here on Thursday.

The Straits Times scopes out what locals are wearing to catch the film and their favourite memories of the iconic fashion doll.

Jian Yang, 43, Singapore’s biggest Barbie collector and head of strategy at a communications agency

“My favourite Barbie memory is constantly crawling under the bed with my (sister’s) Dream Glow Barbie in 1986. The doll wore a gown with glow-in-the-dark stars, and we couldn’t always wait until nighttime to watch her glow. So we’d always be under the bed where it was dark, to take in all her glowing glory.

Barbie is a symbol of how if you follow your heart, and don’t take what everyone says too seriously, you can create your own success. I think the movie balances that very well, where she and Ken are actually goofballs living their own reality, but ultimately succeeding at life despite what it throws at them.

The highlight piece of my outfit is a Helmut Lang jacket, in the pinkest hue I could muster. I have a closet full of Barbie-branded shirts and I’ve chosen this one from Zara. White jeans from Balmain (because there is a Balmain x Barbie collab) and shoes from Maison Martin Margiela.

I interpret Barbiecore as dressing like how you’d dress a Barbie, then putting it on yourself – which could include oversized accessories, plastic handbags; and not necessarily pink. My outfit is not related to any iconic Barbie outfit because if nothing else, I’m going as Ken.

I will have a doll with me at the premiere, maybe two, who will go in a Thom Browne Kite bag to add some whimsy. I’m definitely taking along the Margot Robbie doll, but I haven’t decided what she’ll be wearing. The Jian doll (of myself with his own Instagram page @JustLikeJian) will also be dressed for the occasion.

I love what they’ve been doing with Margot Robbie’s red-carpet dresses – the public relations and marketing teams are having a field day. And I love how they got fashion houses to interpret classic Barbie fashions. Do I own any of them? I actually have them all in my collection.”

Sherri Ashlee Toh, early 30s, content creator and drama teacher