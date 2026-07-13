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I hate my arms. Where are all the sleeves?

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Models presenting creations from the Willy Chavarria Spring-Summer 2027 collection show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris in June.

Models presenting creations from the Willy Chavarria Spring-Summer 2027 collection show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris in June.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Vanessa Friedman

Q: Why is it so difficult to find fashionable clothes that have sleeves? I know it’s hot out, but the skin on my upper limbs is no longer something I want to show off, and increasingly I feel there is no alternative. What is someone to do if they want to survive the current temperatures and look stylish, but aren’t happy about revealing their arms? – Rebecca, Savannah, Georgia

A: You are correct in noting the growth of sleeveless clothing. According to Cognitive Market Research, the global sleeveless market is “projected to grow from US$24.36 billion (S$31.42 billion) in 2021 to over US$51.39 billion by 2033”. Moreover, Alexandra Van Houtte, founder of the fashion search engine Tagwalk, said it has seen a 133 per cent increase in sleeveless looks in the Spring 2026 collections versus Spring 2025.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.