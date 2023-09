On May 27 in 2004, a 21-year-old Indian embarked on an epic journey. Starting from his village in the Sundarbans region in West Bengal, activist Somen Debnath resolved to visit 191 countries and cycle 200,000km by 2020 to raise HIV awareness.

With just US$17 in his pocket, he was on his way a mere couple of weeks after the idea of “Around The World Bicycle Tour For HIV/AIDS Awareness Programme & Presentation of Indian Culture” popped into his head.