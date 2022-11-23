Nourish skin from within: How to keep your complexion smooth, firm and luminous

Having good skin is not totally dependent on good genes. How you care for your skin and what you include in your diet can help make a difference too. Product researcher at Suntory Wellness Research Centre, Ms Wakana Taguchi, shares tips on how you can achieve youthful, healthy skin naturally.

Q: What happens to our skin as we age and what are some characteristics of healthy skin?

We typically start to show signs of skin ageing from about 25 years old. We may develop wrinkles and age spots, and notice that our skin has become dull, dry and rough. These could be due to a slowdown in our body’s collagen production, a decline in our skin’s ability to retain adequate moisture and prolonged exposure to UV light.

Youthful and healthy skin is bouncy, moisturised, smooth and luminous – qualities that are somewhat reminiscent of mochi, a plump-looking Japanese dessert. In Japan, such good skin is described as “mochi hada” which means mochi skin.

Q: What are the building blocks that are essential for good skin?

Collagen and elastin are important to help maintain skin firmness and elasticity. They can be found in the thickest layer of skin called dermis, which is made up of fibrous and elastic tissue that hold the skin’s structure.

Proteoglycan, ceramide and hyaluronic acid are also crucial in retaining moisture in the skin to prevent it from becoming dry, dull and rough. Vitamin C can help to lighten pigmentation.

Q: What are some of the most underrated skincare tips?

Double cleanse your face thoroughly with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and impurities, and then with a gentle foam cleanser to remove any residue and refresh the skin.