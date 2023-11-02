How climate change affects your skin and what you can do about it

SINGAPORE – Air pollution may be doing more than just harming your lungs – it may be wreaking havoc on your complexion too.
In recent years, several studies have established a correlation between pollution and various skin disorders.
SINGAPORE – Air pollution may be doing more than just harming your lungs – it may be wreaking havoc on your complexion too.
In recent years, several studies have established a correlation between pollution and various skin disorders.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.