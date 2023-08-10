How a man can be both stylish and swole

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The August 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.
SINGAPORE – Menswear can often seem like the preserve of the skinny – certainly, the kind of menswear that gets the fashion buzz machine going can feel like it is made solely for the very lean.
On the runways, the clothes are usually shown on models barely out of their teens – the better to get that flat, hanger-like effect to showcase the latest trend, be it gender-fluid styles or voluminous layering.
On red carpets, the celebrities that get the most acclaim for the way they wear clothes tend to be of the slim, youthful variety, like Timothee Chalamet, Jaden Smith and Troye Sivan.
It was not too long ago that the masculine ideal, trickled down from Hollywood, looked like Chrises (Evans, Hemsworth, Pine and Pratt) and Ryans (Gosling, Reynolds) – all bulging biceps and glistening eight-packs.
While those rigid ideals have, thankfully, shifted and expanded, the fashion pendulum’s swing towards the skinny has left stacked dudes in a sartorial conundrum.
What is a big guy to do if he wants to get in on the fashion action without giving up on precious gains?
Well, if you have it, flaunt it.
This season is quickly shaping up to be the summer of the white tank, which bodes well for those boasting well-built arms and chests.
While it has traditionally served as an undershirt, the tank top is taking on a starring role this season.
The key is to think of it – and style it – the way you would a shirt. The last thing you want is to look like a slob who just rolled out of bed.
Throw cargo shorts and flip-flops out of the equation. Instead, pair a ribbed, fitted tank with tailored trousers (pleat-front styles look snazzy and provide more thigh room) and an understated pair of sneakers or loafers.
A white tank also makes a great base for a camp-collar shirt worn unbuttoned. Opt for short sleeves and a slightly boxy fit to further accentuate your muscle definition.
Short shorts are also trending, and these are a great way to show off your glutes.
Tempted as one might be to pair these with tank tops, or something equally tight and revealing, try to resist – unless the effect one is after is that of a 1980s home workout video instructor.
There used to be a golden rule in womenswear that you show either cleavage or legs, but never both. While not a hard and fast rule, it is still a helpful guideline.
For men, your best bet with short shorts is balance. A long-sleeved T-shirt or a soft shirt minimises the skin on show, but still hints at the hard-trained body underneath.
When it comes to the perfect balance between looking hot and fashion-forward, make lightweight knits your new best friend. They cling in all the right places without looking vulgar in the way a cotton T-shirt or shirt, when stretched too tight, will cause unsightly puckers.
Shirtless suits are another hot trend a buff guy can easily hop on. With its classic structure, a suit allows you to be as daring as you want to be with colour.
Again, practise restraint. Keeping the jacket buttoned will allow one to flaunt a hint of pectoral muscle and upper abs, while leaving the whole thing wide open feels a little try-hard.
Last but not least, find a trusted tailor. If you can afford it, this is a must, especially when your figure does not adhere to standard off-the-rack sizes.
Found a pair of trousers that fits perfectly around the thighs but is loose in the waist? Or a jacket that comfortably hugs your biceps but is straining across the chest? A competent tailor can fix all that.
This does not just apply to tailoring, as even the simplest basics can be greatly improved with minute adjustments. A white T-shirt tailored to your specific proportions will make you look like a million bucks.
If you are already spending all those hours in the gym, it is worth going that extra mile to make sure your clothes showcase that body to the best possible effect.