How a man can be both stylish and swole

SINGAPORE – Menswear can often seem like the preserve of the skinny – certainly, the kind of menswear that gets the fashion buzz machine going can feel like it is made solely for the very lean.

On the runways, the clothes are usually shown on models barely out of their teens – the better to get that flat, hanger-like effect to showcase the latest trend, be it gender-fluid styles or voluminous layering.

On red carpets, the celebrities that get the most acclaim for the way they wear clothes tend to be of the slim, youthful variety, like Timothee Chalamet, Jaden Smith and Troye Sivan.

It was not too long ago that the masculine ideal, trickled down from Hollywood, looked like Chrises (Evans, Hemsworth, Pine and Pratt) and Ryans (Gosling, Reynolds) – all bulging biceps and glistening eight-packs.

While those rigid ideals have, thankfully, shifted and expanded, the fashion pendulum’s swing towards the skinny has left stacked dudes in a sartorial conundrum.

What is a big guy to do if he wants to get in on the fashion action without giving up on precious gains?

Well, if you have it, flaunt it.

This season is quickly shaping up to be the summer of the white tank, which bodes well for those boasting well-built arms and chests.

While it has traditionally served as an undershirt, the tank top is taking on a starring role this season.

The key is to think of it – and style it – the way you would a shirt. The last thing you want is to look like a slob who just rolled out of bed.