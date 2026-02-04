Horse power: Singapore fashion brands trot out Chinese New Year collections for festive dressing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pedro's Lunar New Year 2026 collection leans both literally and symbolically into the Year of the Horse.

SINGAPORE – Local fashion’s most anticipated – and most lucrative – calendar event is almost upon us.

Several brands began releasing collections as early as December 2025. But, with Chinese New Year coming after Valentine’s Day in 2026, you would be forgiven for having left your festive shopping to the last minute.

Perhaps influenced by the state of the economy, the 2026 collections suggest a desire for pared-back looks with mileage beyond the festivities.

Accessory brands have also leaned into the upcoming Year of the Horse, drawing from the strength and grace of the zodiac animal to inform their collections.

Refresh your wardrobe without overwhelming it by choosing considered pieces that will go the distance. The Straits Times rounds up the best collections to check out.

Arcade Clothing

Arcade Clothing’s Jiggy men’s shirt and shorts (left, $59 each), and Jiggy babydoll top ($49) and skirt ($58). PHOTO: ARCADE CLOTHING

Known for its edgy wardrobe staples, Arcade Clothing’s take on Chinese New Year comprises bows, gingham and festive prints that lean more Scandinavian than Asian . The women’s collection plays with volume, marrying sweet, girlish tops with baggy parachute pants ($58).

The brand’s quirky orange and pink Jiggy print comes in a range of silhouettes – a babydoll top ($49) and skirt ($58) for women, men’s shirt and shorts ($59 each), mini babydoll top ($45) for girls and mini shirt for boys ($45) – so the whole family can match.

Arcade Clothing’s Koemi Cheongsam Vest Top. PHOTO: ARCADE CLOTHING

For those who like a touch of tradition, there are tops with frog buttons, like the Koemi Cheongsam Vest Top (from $45), and classic mandarin collars that evoke cheongsam.

Info: Available at 01-01 Funan, 107 North Bridge Road, and aforarcade.com

Dear Samfu

Dear Samfu’s Embrace Blouse and Forget Me Knot Skirt. PHOTO: DEAR SAMFU

Always popular with nostalgia seekers, Dear Samfu’s annual festive collection revisits its most popular silhouettes – inspired by the titular garment – in fresh fabrics.

Its 2026 collection House of Joy was inspired by a family home and all the warmth it holds – captured in the little things like laughter spilling from the kitchen and old tiles under bare feet. The pieces, made of deadstock fabric, were designed to be grounded and easy to reach for day to day.

The brand’s signature Big Sister Cheongsam Top ($108) and Skirt ($118), as well as the Big Sister Puff Sleeve Top ($118), come in four fun, wearable prints.

Dear Samfu’s Big Sister Puff Sleeve Top and Skirt. PHOTO: DEAR SAMFU

For a splash of modernity, pick the Embrace Blouse ($118), Dear Samfu’s first asymmetric top with side ties and Chinese knot buttons at the neckline. The two shades of plaid, Rose Paisley and Periwinkle Stripe, keep things light and breezy.

Info: Available at 02-06, New Bahru’s School Block, 46 Kim Yam Road and dearsamfu.com until Feb 28

Good Addition

Good Addition’s Modern Heritage Collection. PHOTO: GOOD ADDITION

It is hit after hit in the cheongsam collection from this beloved womenswear label.

Launched in three parts over the month of January, the collection, titled Modern Heritage, offers 37 designs – nearly double its 2025 release.

The first and third drops focus on more wearable pieces that embrace a softer approach to dressing, with a mix of crepe, cupro and knit separates.

Add a touch of heritage with the Elongated Sleeve Mandarin Collar Shirt ($95) and Brocade Kimono ($110), versatile staples that layer easily with other wardrobe basics.

Good Addition’s Padded Kaftan Sleeve Cropped Top ($110) and Midi Pencil Skirt ($130) in Beaded Floral. PHOTO: GOOD ADDITION

Still, it is the cheongsam designs in the second drop that shine here. The nine mandarin-collared pieces feature intricate hand-beaded fabrics, embroidered textiles, statement tweeds and soft satin brocades.

The Padded Open Back Cheongsam ($180 to $260) lets you show some skin without worrying about bra straps. Pair the Kaftan Sleeve Cropped Top ($110) with the matching Midi Skirt ($130).

And, for the first time, there is a bridal option as part of the collection, featuring a beaded Halter Neckline Cheongsam ($260) perfect for a tea ceremony or formal event.

Good Addition’s Padded Open Back Cheongsam, worn by actress Lim Shi-An (left), and Multi-Way Cape Cheongsam in Red Tweed, worn by actress Tan Kheng Hua. PHOTO: GOOD ADDITION

For more bang for your buck, check out the Multi-Way Cape Cheongsam ($220). It can be worn three ways: by itself, or with a cape or peplum, thanks to a detachable piece of fabric.

Info: Available at 02-03 New Bahru, 46 Kim Yam Road and goodaddition.store

Klarra

Klarra’s Halter Waistcoat and Classic Pleated Trousers. PHOTO: KLARRA

Romantic and feminine seem to be the direction for Klarra’s Spring Collection 2026. Think fresh pastel tones of pink and yellow, airy linens and timeless silhouettes for hosting, visiting and everything in between.

Alongside reliable separates like Klarra’s signature Halter Waistcoat ($79) and Classic Pleated Trousers ($89) sets are occasion-ready dresses such as the Classic Cami Dress ($129), which comes with a detachable wide sash to double as a scarf or wrap, and the Draped Neck Halter Ruched Midi Dress ($129).

Klarra’s Draped Neck Halter Ruched Midi Dress in Pink (left) and Slash Neckline Halter Blouse and Wide-Leg Pleated Pants. PHOTO: KLARRA

The stars of the collection are drapey tops with versatile neck scarves that can be styled multiple ways. The Sash Neckline Haller Blouse ($75) and matching Wide-Leg Pleated Pants ($95) make for an elegant ensemble. The latter pairs seamlessly with other pieces, including the Draped Sash V-Neck Sleeveless Blouse ($69).

Best of all, the sweet pink and white shades pull double duty as outfits for Valentine’s Day too.

Info: Available at Klarra stores, including B3-33 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, and klarra.com

Love, Bonito

Love, Bonito Panelled Peplum Top in Vivid Blooms ($69). PHOTO: LOVE, BONITO

Print lovers will approve of Love, Bonito’s specially designed in-house print, created in collaboration for the season with Singapore-based artist Jodi Tan.

Named Vivid Blooms, the watercolour-esque print covers a range of silhouettes – from a modern, mini-length take on the traditional cheongsam, the Shift Mini Cheongsam ($69), to separates you can mix and match, such as the Panelled Peplum Top ($69).

The colour-averse will still find pieces to love in the rest of the collection, which dabbles in the festive by way of strategic patterns (red gingham), texture (brocade) and oriental details.

Love, Bonito Chambray Mandarin Collar Wide Leg Jumpsuit in Light Grey ($79). PHOTO: LOVE, BONITO

The Chambray Mandarin Collar Wide Leg Jumpsuit in Light Grey ($79), in particular, is an unfussy girl’s dream. Its fluid wide-leg silhouette and relaxed fit are made for feasting – or running after toddlers – and the piece is finished with a mandarin collar and bows, so relatives cannot chide you for wearing almost-black.

Info: Available at Love, Bonito stores, including 02-09 Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road, and lovebonito.com/sg

Monoloq

Monoloq’s Butterfly High Neck Top ($89.90). PHOTO: MONOLOQ

Just shy of two years old, Monoloq, the newest brand under home-grown Iora Group, is becoming one to watch for its sophisticated wardrobe essentials – thanks largely to its new creative director, veteran designer Wykidd Song.

The Singaporean, best known for his 1990s label Song+Kelly, stepped up to helm Monoloq in 2024, shortly after closing his own label Akinn. His signature style – considered, well-tailored staples that flatter a woman’s body – has been gradually showing up in Monoloq’s collections since.

That same thread is woven into the Lunar New Year Collection 2026, expressed as a contemporary approach to festive dressing, and centred on balance and longevity. Think warm, muted tones, fluid silhouettes and refined tailoring across dresses and separates designed to be timeless.

Monoloq’s Modern Mandarin Collar Dress ($139.90). PHOTO: MONOLOQ

Those hankering after a wink of traditional dress can still find elements subtly woven in. The Butterfly High Neck Top’s ($89.90) blink-and-miss-it mandarin collar would not look out of place at an office function or reunion dinner.

Spot Song’s touch in the flattering drape of dresses like the Modern Mandarin Collar Dress ($139.90), a figure-skimming piece cut in a striking cobalt.

Info: Available at Monoloq stores, including 01-08 to 11 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road, and sg.monoloq.com

Pazzion

Pazzion’s CNY 2026 collection. PHOTO: PAZZION

Shoe and accessories brand Pazzion is seeing red, white and gold with its Lunar New Year ’26 Collection, with a wide selection of festive flats, pumps and sneakers to complement a variety of outfits.

Lovers of ballet flats can step out in the Brivelle Silk Mary Janes ($86), an ultra-feminine take in soft silk fabric and lined with plush lambskin. If you like a bit of added height and bling, the Yvette Buckle Square-Toe Pump Heels ($96) and Cara Crystal Embellished Silk Heels ($109) feature statement buckles that keep your feet the centre of attention.

Pazzion Liravelle Double-Strap Suede Mary Janes. PHOTO: PAZZION

Those who prefer being closer to the ground have sportier options: the Liravelle Double-Strap Suede Mary Janes ($96), Pazzion’s take on the ballet sneaker trend; and the Noralyn Double Velcro Strap Sneakers ($89 to $93), with double velcro straps for easy wear and a breathable mesh lining for comfort through long hours of visiting.

Info: Available at Pazzion stores, including B1-09/10 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road, and pazzion.com

Pedro

Pedro’s Mount Calf Hair Shoulder Bag (left, $149.90) and Noah Leather Crossbody Bag in Dark Brown Pony ($149.90). PHOTO: PEDRO

A standout visual campaign melding great visuals, heritage-driven storytelling and a strong assortment of products has made Pedro’s festive collection a memorable one.

The brand has chosen to reinterpret the Year of the Horse through a contemporary lens that is both astute and tongue-in-cheek.

Central to the collection is the use of pony hair sourced from calf coats and refined into a short, fine texture. This hair-on-leather technique is integrated alongside smooth leather to create a half-and-half design.

The silhouettes, too, are a nod to the animal – through equestrian elegance and saddle-inspired curves seen in the Mount Calf Hair Shoulder Bag ($149.90) and Calf Hair Hobo Bag ($179.90).

Pedro’s Jonah Backstrap Sandals (left, $99.90) and Duet Calf Hair Loafers in Dark Brown Pony ($119.90). PHOTO: PEDRO

The contrast of textures, intended to reflect the bridging of heritage with modernity, extends to shoes such as the Jonah Backstrap Sandals ($99.90) and Duet Calf Hair Loafers ($119.90), both in Dark Brown Pony.

Should wearing horse hair creep you out, the bags and shoes are also available in solid colours, including festive red.

Info: Available at Pedro stores, including B1-32/33/34 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road, and pedroshoes.com/sg

Sensibilities

Sensibilities’ UPF50+ Stretchcosy Jersey Halterneck Top ($62) and Asymmetric Skirt ($75), and Gentle Denim Toga Top and Effortless Elastic Pants in Dark Blue. PHOTO: SENSIBILITIES

Founded in November 2024, this Singapore-based womenswear label has been quietly making the rounds on social media for its easy-wearing pieces and fabric-focused collections.

Founder Chan Jing placed specific emphasis on unique fabrics that boast “intelligent design”. For instance, there is Gentle Denim, made from long-staple cotton and tencel lyocell for suppler fibres and maximum mobility, as seen in its ultra-soft denim sets (from $59 for a top).

Seamless Knits utilise 3D seamless knit technology, crafted with an innovative yarn blend for machine-washable knits (from $65) with breathability and shape retention.

And the UPF50+ Jerseys line (from $42) offers stretch that protects, with versatile jersey staples that boast a silky texture and UPF50+ sun protection.

Sensibilities’ UPF50+ Stretchcosy Jersey Halterneck Top ($62) and Jersey Asymmetric Skirt ($75). PHOTO: SENSIBILITIES

Its CNY 2026 Capsule collection features modular styles meant to be worn past the festive season. The standouts are the UPF50+ Stretchcosy Jersey Halterneck Top ($62) and Jersey Asymmetric Skirt ($75) in a rich rust shade – that can stretch with you through all the pineapple tarts.

Info: Available at 02-06, New Bahru’s School Block, 46 Kim Yam Road, and sensibilities.store until Feb 28

The Paper Bunny

The Paper Bunny’s Lunar New Year 2026 collection. PHOTO: THE PAPER BUNNY

Not typically known for apparel, lifestyle and accessories brand The Paper Bunny is getting into the clothing game with a Chinese New Year collection called New Rhythms.

Released in two drops on Jan 22 and Feb 5, the line-up includes the Stash Apron Bag ($45) – a functional layering piece that doubles as a wearable pouch – as well as Sleeveless Polo Tops ($42), Contrast Waistband Skirts ($60) and printed unisex Barrel Pants ($70).

Most festive are the printed Resort Shirts ($55) and Resort Pants ($65), with coordinated styles for the whole family that include Mini Resort Shirts ($40) and Silk Bandanas ($39) that can be worn by pets as an accessory.

The print Botanique Rouge, in particular, has just the right amount of warm floral tones to pass as festive dressing.

The Paper Bunny Resort Shirt and Resort Pants in Botanique Rouge, and Mahjong Tile Pouch Charm. PHOTO: THE PAPER BUNNY

Pair your fit with playful accessories such as the Orange Reusable Bag Charm ($30) and Mahjong Tile Pouch Charm ($30), launching on Feb 5.