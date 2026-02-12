Horse-picious luxury: See the bags and clothes global brands are trotting out for CNY

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(Clockwise from left) The Diesel cotton stretch T-shirt featuring a wild horse, MCM Year of the Horse Aren bags and Chloe Baby fit logo T-shirt in chine jersey.

SINGAPORE – Global luxury brands are in their element for the Year of the Horse.

The more circumspect attitude in fashion and jewellery for the Y ear of the Snake has given way to confident and diverse portrayals of the mare.

The powerful animal appears in the raft of Chinese New Year collections as stallion, pony and abstract art print. There are subtle evocations through manes, saddles and other equestrian gear.

Unlike the snake, which is tricky to adapt due to its less-than-wholesome connotations in popular culture, the horse is already a fashion icon, appearing in the house codes of many a luxury brand, including Burberry, Ralph Lauren and Hermes.

In fashion, t he animal is shorthand for privilege and raw power, elegantly subdued.

In the Chinese zodiac, it is said to represent vitality, passion and go-go-go momentum. Those born under the sign are thought to be free-spirited and particularly driven.

This basket of associations has made for rich stylistic interpretations, stretching into the fairground territory of the carousel horse.

From wild-hearted mount to childlike rocking horse, choose your steed from The Straits Times’ round-up of noteworthy collections.

MCM

MCM Year of the Horse Aren bags. PHOTO: MCM

German accessories brand MCM never goes in for the expected. For Chinese New Year, the knight chess piece, traditionally depicted as a horse, is the central motif.

This emblem for decisive and clever gameplay adorns MCM’s upcycled Aren bags. The set of four consists of two curved shoulder bags in black or brown, a small crossbody (all $1,120 each) and a boxier mini shoulder bag in brown ($1,050). All are crafted in Cognac Visetos and hand-painted with the chess knight motif.

For an added touch, the “C” in the brand name “MCM” is drawn like a horse shoe.

Info: Available at MCM at 01-26 /26A/27 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, and mcmworldwide.com

Tory Burch

The Tory Burch T Monogram Jacquard Bomber Jacket. PHOTO: TORY BURCH

New York fashion brand Tory Burch has gone for a whimsy-forward approach with a blend of pony-themed jacquard knitwear, monogrammed totes and a range of pretty bag charms and jewellery.

The T Monogram Cotton T-shirt ($385) has the collection’s main motif – a prancy, magenta pony – set against a tessellation of the brand’s logo. The pony also features on white cotton tees ($520), the Pony French Terry Sweatshirt ($520) and the T Monogram Jacquard Bomber Jacket ($1,065).

Girlish accessories up the ante: colourful bag charms, key rings and horse-inspired jewellery crafted in leather, enamel and pave-crystal details (from $165).

The Horse Mini Bag ($1,095), in the shape of a chunkier, shorter-legged pony, is possibly the most adorable.

Info: Available at Tory Burch at 02-28 -32/54 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road, and B2-84 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue, and toryburch.sg

Loro Piana

Loro Piana’s Kebrey Trousers feature the Chandani Horse print. PHOTO: LORO PIANA

The Chandani Horse, whose silhouette is hidden in a delicate paisley print, recurs throughout the Italian luxury fashion brand’s capsule collection.

It appears on a roomy pair of trousers ($6,220), the Cash Silk scarves (from $3,190), silk foulards (from $670), the Anton slippers ($1,550) and the iconic Extra Pocket L19 ($10,730), which can be embellished with horse-shaped charms. The motif is offered in a palette of warm colours ranging from beige to brown.

The brand also pays homage to its iconic Horsey jacket ($8,230 for women, $8,749 for men), first created in 1992 for the Italian show-jumping team at the Barcelona Olympics. It is reimagined shorter, while retaining its original large patch pockets, a stand-up collar with anti-rain and anti-wind flap, and horn buttons hidden under the double zipper.

Info: Select items available at Loro Piana at 02-18 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, and B1-79 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, and loropiana.com

Diesel

The Diesel cotton stretch T-shirt featuring a wild horse as the central graphic. PHOTO: DIESEL

The Italian fashion label revs up the horsepower with a nine-piece capsule spanning denim, track denim, T-shirts and hoodies.

A wild horse – unsaddled, with flames tracing its mane and tail – is the central graphic. It appears on the vintage-inspired, acid-washed-looking red cotton stretch T-shirt ($320) and on a tie-dye hoodie ($415).

The men’s D-Macro jeans ($800) and women’s D-Sent jeans ($800) are embroidered with the same horse on the back pocket, with pocket linings featuring red bandana-inspired micro horse prints.

Matching Oval D Track Denim hoodie ($630) and pants are done in a deep, faded burgundy, a reference to the traditional red of Chinese New Year and Diesel’s iconic red codes.

Info: Available at Diesel at 02-47A Paragon and B1-26 /27/27A Ion Orchard, and sg.diesel.com

Max Mara

Max Mara collared knit sweater from the Chinese New Year collection. PHOTO: MAX MARA

The vibes are playful and innocent with the Italian brand’s gentle rocking horse print. It appears on pussy-bow blouses and a collared knit sweater ($889) in the brand’s Chinese New Year collection ($660 to $1,500).

Another representation comes in the form of a brown leather bag charm in the outline of a horse’s head. Most of the collection is festively coloured in reds and rich deep browns.

Info: Available at Max Mara at 01-10 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road, Max Mara Creativa at B1-128 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, and sg.maxmara.com

Burberry

Burberry Year of the Horse’s Cross Stitch EKD Wool Cashmere Sweater. PHOTO: BURBERRY

At the heart of the capsule collection titled Burberry Year of the Horse is the English luxury fashion brand’s house code, the Knight, playfully reinterpreted as a watercolour and ink sketch.

The flying horse and knight on its back are reanimated on cosy jackets and sweaters through intricate techniques such as vibrant metallic embroidery, cross-stitch and appliqued badges (from $390).

The horse has a long history at Burberry. The original Knight motif was the winning entry of a public competition to design a logo for the house in 1901.

Naturally, the collection is also grounded in red, with scarves and daywear in an exclusive new red Burberry Check.

Info: Available at Burberry stores at B1-103 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 02-19 -27A and 02-57 Wisma Atria, and 01-32 /33 and 02-33/34/35/36 Paragon, and sg.burberry.com

Polene

Polene Galop bag. PHOTO: POLENE

Popular Parisian bag brand Polene turns the silhouette of its Numero Dix into a saddle-like object ($760). The shoulder bag is dressed in smooth cognac-coloured leather – the colour of hide – and fitted with an adjustable strap inspired by horse-riding accessories.

Each detail is meticulously thought out, from the alignment of the reliefs to the saddle stitching, and crafted by leather-working ateliers in Ubrique, Spain. A delicate horse-head charm with a hand-braided mane adds the final touch.

Info: Available at eng.polene-paris.com

Chloe

Chloe Baby Fit Logo T-shirt in chine jersey. PHOTO: CHLOE

A strong and rearing horse is the focal point of the Baby Fit Logo T-shirt in chine jersey ($820), a red ringer T-shirt in Chloe’s Lunar New Year collection, one anchored by festive ready-to-wear. Denim is detailed with horse buttons and Chloe-embossed brass rivets.

Bags showcase the French maison’s craftsmanship. The small Spin bag ($2,050) is recast in both gold and nougat, adorned with light-catching horse chain and medallions, while the signature bags Paddington ($3,390) and Bowling ($3,260) are wheeled out small and in shades of black and gold.

Accessories such as the chain horse collection in vintage gold round things off.

Info: Available at Chloe at B1-118 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, and chloe.com/en-sg

Bvlgari

Bvlgari Horse Brooch. PHOTO: BVLGARI

The Roman jewellery maison unveils a special-edition Horse Brooch ($59,000) inspired by a 1970s heritage design and presented in yellow gold.

Brought to life through 130 hours of design and 50 hours of goldsmithing, the piece is inlaid with more than 40 cabochon rubies, pave diamonds and black onyx inserts. Its quietly intelligent expression, the work of a single eye-shaped ruby, and the clean curve of its profile feel distinctly ancient Rome.

Info: Currently reserved

Longchamp

Longchamp Le Roseau. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP

French brand Longchamp will have you seeing red with a capsule collection made up exclusively of crimson pieces.

The iconic Le Roseau bag ($1,030 and $1,225) is refreshed in smooth calfskin, and its signature gold-toned bamboo clasp is spruced up with a new bow detail.

The capsule also encompasses two small leather goods – an envelope-style pouch ($205) and a card holder ($180), which nod to the hongbao given at Chinese New Year – as well as a silk ribbon with an equestrian motif. A fluffy horse-shaped key ring completes the collection as a portable lucky charm ($245).

Get into the festive spirit at Longchamp’s Lunar New Year “pop-ins” at its Paragon and Ion Orchard boutiques that run till Feb 19. The key draws are a whimsical mechanical horse and photo booth installations, complemented by in-store experiences such as lucky scratchcards and collectible coins.

Info: Available at Longchamp at 03-20 /21 Ion Orchard and 02-40 /41 Paragon, and longchamp.com/sg

Dolce & Gabanna

Dolce & Gabanna’s 2026 Chinese New Year Special Collection. PHOTO: DOLCE & GABANNA

The Italian fashion house is serving carnival with liberally and loudly printed pyjamas, shirts, pencil skirts and dresses ($1,200 to $5,100). These are splashed with motifs of horses, carriages, embellished wheels, lemons and floral designs, merged with the vivid patterns of the Carretto Siciliano (Sicilian cart), an emblematic element of the Dolce & Gabbana aesthetic on white or black backgrounds – a fusion of Eastern and Italian symbols.

The accessories are done in luck-hailing red, like the brand’s My Sicily handbags ($5,000) and Devotion footwear ($1,350).

Info: Select items available at Dolce & Gabanna at B1-138 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and 03-16 /16A/17 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road

Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66. PHOTO: ONITSUKA TIGER

Popular Japanese sneakers brand Onitsuka Tiger introduces a limited-edition Mexico 66 model ($230) for the festivities – red, white and hairy.

It features a faux fur heel piece inspired by a horse’s mane and signature Onitsuka Tiger stripes in a red gradient.

Take a closer look at the cream base and you will find red accents . Peeking through the laces is another nice detail – a gold-toned piece of metal hardware with a horseshoe etching.

Peer even closer to see the seven nails within the already tiny horseshoe – a symbol of good fortune. The sockliner and metal lace charms are similarly auspiciously decorated.

Info: Available at onitsukatiger.com/sg/en-sg

Kate Spade

Kate Spade Saddle Up Fine Grain Leather Small Compact Wallet. PHOTO: KATE SPADE

The New York fashion brand dishes out a restrained and pretty equine take.

Its Horse Sweatshirt in Fresh White ($240) has the pale silhouette of a horse poking its head round the corner of the fabric, as if in greeting.

Its Saddle Up Leather Small Compact Wallet ($300) in cashew milk features the same outline, beautified with a softly ruched pinkish mane and other textural accents.

For “mane character” energy, there is a matching Saddle Up bag charm ($150), also highly textured, due to the string of tassels that make up the horse’s mane.

Info: Available at all Kate Spade New York stores including B1-33 Ion Orchard

Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Jersey Rugby Shirt (left) and Ralph Lauren Karen Silk Twill Blouse. PHOTOS: RALPH LAUREN

The preppy American brand has gone subtle for the season. The sold-out Lunar New Year Wool Silk Sweater features the textured profile of a horse, while the Landry Lamb-Suede Shirt ($6,099) and Karen Silk Twill Blouse ($3,199) have the steeds discreetly painted onto the long-sleeved blouses, looking almost embossed on the fabric.

From mainline Polo Ralph Lauren, the Graphic Wool Crewneck Sweater ($729) and Cotton Jersey Rugby Shirt ($359) feature a stitched-in graphic of two polo players on horseback, one with his mallard raised in the thick of a game.

Meanwhile, the Lunar New Year Polo Bear Sweater ($799) has the brand’s iconic teddy bear character suited up and holding the reins of his faithful horse.

Info: Available at Polo Ralph Lauren at B2-62 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and ralphlauren.com.sg

Delvaux

Delvaux Pin Mini Bucket bag. PHOTO: DELVAUX

Belgian luxury leather goods house Delvaux takes inspiration from the distinctive “smile curve” base of a horse’s feedbag for its Pin Mini Bucket bag ($5,900).

The limited-edition design is made with a rare horsehair weaving technique, in which horsehair is delicately intertwined with natural fibres such as cotton and linen. The outcome is both supple and remarkably durable.

A Horsebell charm ($1,000) rounds out the horse references. Made from smooth calfskin, the bell-shaped charm is finished with tassels.

Info: Available at Delvaux at B1-90A The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands