Hermes wins MetaBirkins lawsuit, jurors not convinced NFTs are art

NEW YORK - Perturbed when an artist made a digital version of its coveted Birkin handbag with a reproduction of a mature fetus inside it, luxury fashion brand Hermes watched in shock as other iterations popped up online.

A Birkin with mammoth tusks affixed to it. One sporting the Grinch’s shaggy green fur. Others stamped with Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night or populated by smiley emoji.

Hermes swiftly sued the artist, Mason Rothschild, over the non-fungible token (NFT) project he called MetaBirkins, arguing that the company’s trademark was being diluted and that potential consumers might be fooled into buying the unaffiliated virtual goods.

The case’s ramifications extended far beyond Hermes. In some of the first litigation to scrutinise the nature of digital assets sold on the blockchain, up for debate was whether NFTs are strictly commodities or art shielded by the First Amendment.

On Wednesday, a nine-person federal jury in Manhattan determined that Rothschild, 28, had infringed on the company’s trademark rights and awarded Hermes US$133,000 (S$177,000) in total damages. The jurors also found that his NFTs were not protected speech.

Rothschild’s defeat was a major blow for the NFT market, which has often described itself as part of the creator economy. But the jury determined that MetaBirkins were more similar to commodities, which are subject to strict trademark laws that prevent copycats, than to artworks where appropriation is protected.

In a statement after the verdict, Hermes said it was compelled to act to protect consumers and the integrity of its brand.

“Hermes is a house of creation, craftsmanship and authenticity which has supported artists and freedom of expression since its founding,” it said.

One of Rothschild’s lawyers, Mr Rhett Millsaps II, called it a “great day for big brands” and a “terrible day for artists and the First Amendment”.

Rothschild criticised the jury, the justice system and a luxury fashion house that he said was emboldened to determine who qualified as an artist.

“What happened today was wrong,” he said in a statement. “What happened today will continue to happen if we don’t continue to fight.”

The verdict could provide some guidance for brand owners, said Ms Megan Noh, an art lawyer unaffiliated with the case, “about the line between works of artistic expression and commercial goods”.