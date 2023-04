NORMANDY – Sitting atop a table in front of me is a sight not many get to witness in their lives: nine freshly constructed Hermes Kelly bags in a row.

Each one has been lovingly sewn, stitched and polished by hand from start to finish by a single artisan. Estimated to cost between €6,000 (S$8,850) and €9,000 in Europe for one in standard leather, the bag, along with the Birkin, is one of the most coveted in the world.