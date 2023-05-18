Hermes artistic director Veronique Nichanian on designing for men

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The May 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.

TOKYO – Wearing a warm smile and a casual yet chic denim-on-denim ensemble, Veronique Nichanian is the epitome of grace when Harper’s Bazaar Singapore met her for a cosy tete-a-tete on a cold, rainy March afternoon at Hermes’ Ginza boutique in Tokyo.

The creative force behind the Hermes men’s universe for an incredible 35 years, the 69-year-old artistic director’s long tenure has surpassed that of her contemporaries at other storied Parisian ateliers.

Yet, she confesses, she still gets pre-show jitters. “I am always anxious before presenting a collection, ever since my first show in 1988 in Paris,” she says on the eve of the Hermes men’s spring/summer 2023 runway show in Tokyo.

Held at the Sea Forest Waterway, the Hermes Splash Tokyo show celebrated lightness and fun, themes associated with summer vacations. Located in Tokyo Bay, the venue that was built for the 2020 Summer Olympics was transformed into a runway for the first time.

Designed by Japanese multidisciplinary artist Yoshirotten, the venue featured a wavy checked grid – reminiscent of tiles at the bottom of a swimming pool when viewed through the distorting effect of water – a motif that also appears on a Haut a courroies bag.