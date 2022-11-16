Haircare with a cause: New leave-in treatment helps keep your hair and the planet healthier

When it comes to looking your best, taking care of your hair should be among your top priorities. After all, your crowning glory is what frames your face, completing your overall visage for that all-important first impression.
The first vital step to maintaining your mane is keeping it clean with a regular cleansing routine. That involves using the precious resource of water, nature’s restorative gift for revitalisation and nourishment, even in the realm of beauty.
Which is why leading haircare solutions provider Shiseido Professional not only aims to help you rediscover how essential water is to your haircare and well-being, but the brand is also committed to delivering clean water to those who do not have access to it while working to protect oceans from plastic waste at the same time.
Take the salon home with you
Inadvertently, many people may often leave their precious strands to the mercy of the environment without protecting them from the harmful effects of UV radiation, heat, humidity, pollen and pollution.
For those who colour or perm their hair, these additional chemical processes weaken the internal structures of each strand, causing hair to become dry and susceptible to split ends or breakage. Frequent use of styling products and heating tools such as dryers, curlers or straighteners can worsen the damage.
While getting salon services may be well and good, it may be unrealistic to see your hairstylist every week, not to mention the dent such frequent visits may make on your wallet.
Here is the good news: You can get those salon-worthy tresses from the comfort of home, thanks to leave-in haircare treatments such as Shiseido Professional’s limited-edition Sublimic Wonder Shield.
Made with Asian hair in mind
Having helped individuals maintain beautiful and healthy hair for the past 100 years, this limited-edition product is the latest celebratory innovation from Shiseido Professional
Specially designed for Asian hair, the Sublimic Wonder Shield is an advanced leave-in treatment designed to help you care for your crowning glory without having to rely on the professionals alone.
Formulated with powerful ingredients, it works to coat each strand with an invisible film, shielding your hair cuticles against external stressors and protecting them from environmental pollutants, while reducing frizz and removing unpleasant odours.
Not only does it help extend the benefits that you get from in-salon treatments, it also helps maintain salon-quality freshness for up to three days, so you can show off gorgeous hair whenever you step out of the house.
Inspired by water’s gift to beauty
Launched in celebration of Shiseido Professional’s special centennial anniversary this year, the Sublimic Wonder Shield commemorates a century of hair beauty expertise with its limited-edition bottle, in collaboration with famed calligrapher and type designer Mikitype.
Known for his avant-garde approach to typology, the 2015 graduate of Musashino Art University in Tokyo has since carved a niche for himself in the field.
His notable collaborations include developing bold typography art to be printed on luxury jeweller Cartier’s glass display cases, working on several campaigns with luxe accessories brands Montblanc, and adding his unique touch to shoes and apparel for an Adidas collection, to name a few.
Now, encapsulating Shiseido Professional’s 100-year-old heritage while paying tribute to one of nature’s most precious elements – water – Mikitype created his design for Sublimic Wonder Shield by taking apart the letters in “water” and reassembling them again using organic calligraphy strokes that represent the “dynamic beauty of water through 100 years and continuing on into the future”.
Meanwhile, the sophisticated colours of gold and white are befitting this significant centennial milestone.
“Characters are made up with different curves and lines. Together, they become something new,” says the designer of his fluid interpretation of historical calligraphy.
He adds: “I used this calligraphy method to present how water meets water again. Water, once travelled through separate paths, comes together again in its clean form. The product, Sublimic Wonder Shield, is there to maintain the cleanliness of water, or beauty of yourself.”
Making beauty (and water) accessible to everyone
What makes this limited-edition collaboration even more special is that it is also part of a global social initiative called the “Share Water Project”, which was kickstarted in 2021 to share the gift of clean water with people around the world who need it most.
Recognising the importance of water – not just for the experience of beauty, but for cleansing, healing and renewal – Shiseido Professional is a firm believer that sharing clean water and hygiene with everyone is part of their social responsibility.
Which is why they have made a commitment to support WaterAid, an international NGO aiming to allow people everywhere on the globe access to clean water, toilets and proper hygiene. They are currently involved in 26 countries, including Asia, Africa and Latin America.
Last year, the brand donated a portion of the proceeds from its sale of the inaugural limited-edition Wonder Shield. Those funds empowered approximately 1,700 people to gain much-needed access to clean water.
This year, Shiseido Professional will continue to celebrate water’s gift to beauty through the “Share Water Project” and its social contribution to those in need, as a portion of every sale of the limited-edition Sublimic Wonder Shield will go towards the life-giving efforts of WaterAid.
The limited-edition Shiseido Professional Sublimic Wonder Shield, $56 (125ml), is available at all Shiseido Partner stores and the official store on Lazada.
For more information, visit www.shiseido-professional.com/en-SG.