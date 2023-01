SINGAPORE – When Ms Nina Tan, 32, found that she was losing her hair at an alarming rate in early 2022, she was bewildered. The local influencer searched high and low for a cure, but nothing seemed to work.

Chalking it up to stress, she posted some pictures and wrote: “Really want to document my new botak-ness. Introducing three bald spots on my head that send chills down my spine whenever there is a cold breeze.”