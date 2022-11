SYDNEY – So this is what obsession looks like.

I am in a mirrored labyrinth, a room where the walls, floors and ceilings are lined with mirrors. Display cases surround me, inside of which reside, among other objects, 134 Gucci Marmont bags, 1,328 soft toys and 391 pieces of ceramics. Another 182 cuckoo clocks hang from the only unmirrored wall in the room.