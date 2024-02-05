Grammys fashion: The heavenly hits and harrowing misses

SINGAPORE – It may be the Grammy Awards’ 66th edition in 2024, but some things never change.
As the winners bask in their well-deserved moments of glory on stage, a different kind of spotlight shines on the red carpet, where attendees captivate with their sartorial choices.
Although nothing quite matched up to Harry Styles’ rainbow Egonlab jumpsuit in 2023 and there were quite a few who played it safe this time – cue American pop stars Taylor Swift’s and Olivia Rodrigo’s pretty but also pretty boring gowns – a number of celebrities still showed up in scene-stealing designer ensembles.
Skin seems to be in among the women.
American model Paris Jackson managed to keep all 80 (or more) of her tattoos under wraps, opting for a sultry Celine gown that proved you can be both discreet and daring at the same time.
Not to be outdone, American rapper Doja Cat played nipple peekaboo with her (very) sheer dress.
Meanwhile, the men decided to spice things up a bit this year.
Many chose to break away from the mundane black-tie tradition by swopping tuxedos for elevated suits.
British-American rapper 21 Savage sported an all-black ensemble with studs that ran the entire length of his coat, while American singer Jon Batiste brought a touch of avant-garde to the affair, rocking a very tasteful grey skirt suit that redefined the boundaries of formal wear.
Brace yourselves as The Straits Times highlights some of the coolest – as well as most cringe-worthy – looks from the Grammys red carpet.
Best
Dua Lipa
The British-Albanian pop star stole the show in custom couture by French fashion house Courreges. With a plunging neckline and silver scales, the dress was so dazzling that even Cinderella’s fairy godmother should be taking notes.
Landon Barker
Landon Barker, son of American rock group Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker, is serving up a look that is so red hot, even the fire marshal is on standby. Paired with a layered necklace and studded boots, this ensemble is a masterclass in how to be unapologetically bold without saying a word.
Coi Leray
The American rapper and first-time Grammy nominee fearlessly embraced the pantless revolution, adding just a neon green feather overcoat and diamond accents. This fashion gamble not only paid off, but also probably left everyone thinking they need to hit the gym more often. Talk about leg goals.
Tessa Brooks
Amid a tidal wave of skin-baring silhouettes, the American YouTube influencer makes a splash with a mesmerising, mustard-coloured gown. Her ensemble captivates with its high neckline and strategically placed slits, proving that you can still drop the fashion mic without showing off the entire studio.
Worst
Miley Cyrus
The American singer-actress and first-time Grammy winner seems to have taken the “less is more” philosophy a tad too literally with this little gold number by French luxury fashion house Maison Margiela. Giving a whole new meaning to “hanging out” on the red carpet, it goes to show that even a fashion maestro like John Galliano can hit an occasional wrong note.
Kat Graham
The well-ventilated outfit from Stephane Rolland’s Fall-Winter 2023 Couture collection is ambitious, but its execution leaves you wondering: Is the American actress about to attend an awards show or a dinner where giant bibs are mandatory? But, hey, at least she does not need to bother with undergarments.
Lana Del Rey
In a daring leap from the pages of the Addams Family lookbook, the American singer-songwriter showed up in this goth-glam ensemble with its sombre florals and matching gloves. Wednesday Addams called and she wants her prom dress back.
Lauren Daigle
The American contemporary Christian music singer may croon heavenly tunes, but this dress, seemingly stitched together by a committee of colour-happy toddlers, could use a divine intervention. While the hat might be ready for a hoedown, the dress is throwing its own kind of party – a Mardi Gras party, that is.