Grammys fashion: The heavenly hits and harrowing misses

SINGAPORE – It may be the Grammy Awards’ 66th edition in 2024, but some things never change.

As the winners bask in their well-deserved moments of glory on stage, a different kind of spotlight shines on the red carpet, where attendees captivate with their sartorial choices.

Although nothing quite matched up to Harry Styles’ rainbow Egonlab jumpsuit in 2023 and there were quite a few who played it safe this time – cue American pop stars Taylor Swift’s and Olivia Rodrigo’s pretty but also pretty boring gowns – a number of celebrities still showed up in scene-stealing designer ensembles.

Skin seems to be in among the women.

American model Paris Jackson managed to keep all 80 (or more) of her tattoos under wraps, opting for a sultry Celine gown that proved you can be both discreet and daring at the same time.

Not to be outdone, American rapper Doja Cat played nipple peekaboo with her (very) sheer dress.

Meanwhile, the men decided to spice things up a bit this year.

Many chose to break away from the mundane black-tie tradition by swopping tuxedos for elevated suits.

British-American rapper 21 Savage sported an all-black ensemble with studs that ran the entire length of his coat, while American singer Jon Batiste brought a touch of avant-garde to the affair, rocking a very tasteful grey skirt suit that redefined the boundaries of formal wear.

Brace yourselves as The Straits Times highlights some of the coolest – as well as most cringe-worthy – looks from the Grammys red carpet.

Best

Dua Lipa