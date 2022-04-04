Grammys: Best and worst looks on an underwhelming red carpet

SINGAPORE - A week after the fashion parade at the 94th Oscars, stars took to the red carpet once more to celebrate music's big night: the 64th Grammy Awards.

Perhaps it was because this awards show was on the heels of another, but the fashion choices at the Grammys were a little more subdued, with many opting for all-black ensembles in varying silhouettes.

When it came to pops of colour, fuchsia seemed to be a popular choice, with rapper Saweetie, actor Billy Porter and rock musician Travis Barker rocking hot pink ensembles. Even pop star Justin Bieber had a splash of it in the beanie he wore to accent his look.

Here are the best and worst looks of the awards held on April 3 in Las Vegas.

Best

Olivia Rodrigo will probably never forget this night for winning three Grammys, including for Best New Artist - she had seven nominations. So it was a good thing she dressed the part in a figure-hugging black Vivienne Westwood gown with pink accents and opera gloves.