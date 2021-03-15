Grammys red carpet: The good, the bad, the perplexing

SINGAPORE - The 63rd Grammy Awards kicked off in style on March 14 night in the United States (March 15 morning Singapore time) as a semi-virtual event with five different stages, elaborately staged performances and the dynamic Trevor Noah as host.

Music's biggest stars were in attendance at the socially distanced awards, bringing their A-game with colourful outfits both bold and perplexing, with matching masks and neon ensembles. No one played it safe, making it one of the most sartorially adventurous awards of late.

Behold some of the unforgettable looks of the event: the good, the bad and the perplexing.

The Good

Harry Styles

The first-time Grammy winner, who clinched Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar, made women and men alike swoon with his two outfits from Gucci.

He opened the night shirtless in a leather suit and green feather boa, before changing into a yellow check blazer, velvet pants and purple boa to accept his award.

Dua Lipa

With six Grammy nominations to her name, the pop singer looked nothing short of regal in a beaded see-through Versace number with peek-a-boo cut-outs and a butterfly bodice.

Matching eye make-up and sleek Cher-like hair completed the look.

Lizzo

Singer, rapper and body positivity icon Lizzo looked adorable in a frosty mint Balmain dress, custom Stuart Weitzman shoes and glittering Bulgari jewels: the cutest human cabbage ever.



Lizzo (left) and Billie Eillish. PHOTOS: AFP/THE RECORDING ACADEMY



Billie Eilish

The 19-year-old pop star who swept last year's Grammys has been nailing Covid-era dressing even before comfy sets and matching face masks were a thing.

This year, she wowed in a custom Gucci tiger print ensemble with matching bucket hat and mask, her signature green highlights peeking out for a pop of colour.

The Bad

Doja Cat

We will never know what possessed rapper Doja Cat to select this Roberto Cavalli gown with lime green feathers and a plunging neckline that went down to her navel. Ma'am, please zip that thing right back up.



Doja Cat (left) and Phoebe Bridgers. PHOTOS: AFP/THE RECORDING ACADEMY



Phoebe Bridgers

Was there no one in Phoebe Bridgers' life to remind her that Halloween is still a good seven months away? The American singer-songwriter is known for her goth aesthetic and penchant for skeleton suits, but this appliqued one by designer Thom Browne should have stayed in the closet.

Haim



Haim. PHOTO: AFP/THE RECORDING ACADEMY



Pop rock girl band Haim's matching blue outfits looked as though someone cut up a bunch of nylon gunny sacks, glued on the Prada triangle logo and said, "Okay, this should do." No, they did not cut it.

Noah Cyrus



Noah Cyrus. PHOTO: AFP/THE RECORDING ACADEMY



Grammy nominee (and little sister to pop star Miley Cyrus) could have been the picture of elegance in this cream Schiaparelli Couture gown. But she chose instead to become a walking meme with the added hybrid bedsheet-tissue paper piece.

The Perplexing

Chika

For her first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, rapper Chika came dressed in full paddle-pop pastel Nike and a matching frilly mask. Perhaps someone should have told her not to just do it.



Chika (left) and Taylor Swift. PHOTOS: AFP/THE RECORDING ACADEMY



Taylor Swift

Swift, with six nominations under her belt, looked like she was dipped in glue and rolled around in dried flowers. The Oscar de la Renta dress and pink Christian Louboutin shoes are pretty but border on "arts-and-crafts project".