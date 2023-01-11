Golden Globes 2023: Best and worst red carpet looks at boycotted event’s return

SINGAPORE – The end of the Golden Globes boycott brought stars out to play on Wednesday, dressed to impress at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

A silver carpet was selected over the traditional red for the award show’s 80th anniversary, which returned in full force after celebrities and broadcaster NBC boycotted the 2022 edition, following backlash over ethical lapses among organiser the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

You would be none the wiser, looking at the fashion parade on show.

It seemed the unofficial dress code was couture – the bolder the better. Many rocked elegant, floor-length dresses in hues of pink, blue and black, with actresses Anya Taylor-Joy and Lily James adding memorable pops of yellow and fiery orange-red.

Leading men Austin Butler and Evan Peters, nominated for their roles in biopic Elvis and true crime series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story respectively, played it safe in a sea of classic black tuxes.

Here are some of the best and worst looks of the event.

Best

Jenna Ortega