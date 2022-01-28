Golden Girl with a dream

Yip Pin Xiu, 29, is as radiant as the six gleaming Paralympic medals - five golds and a silver across four Games - she has under her belt.

Warm, positive and terribly sweet, the national swimmer - fresh off wins at 2021's Tokyo Games - already has her sights set on the Paris Paralympics in 2024.

Her journey, she lets on, started when she was just five, when the whole family would accompany her brother to his swimming lessons.

"I'd usually be playing in the baby pool by myself. Eventually, I asked my mum if I could swim too. She asked the coach, who said, 'Yeah.' She had a student who was an amputee, so she knew that it was possible for people with physical disabilities to learn swimming."

Yip took to the water immediately.

"I love the freedom of the water. On land, I felt heavy. Sometimes, walking was tough. But in the water, I could do anything that anybody else could do," says Yip, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when she was two.

Her condition, known as Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, causes progressive weakening of the limbs and affected her ability to walk.

She found relief and independence when she started using a wheelchair at 13, as it meant she no longer had to rely on other people to get around.

"I felt very different when I was in primary school," she discloses.

"No one in my school had a disability and there was no media representation. You don't see disabled people on the streets either. I think the culture was such that if you have a disability, you don't really go out. I just felt very alone when I was a kid."

It was only after she started competitive swimming at the age of 12 that she found true freedom - connecting with people with disabilities and learning from role models to carve out the life she wanted for herself.