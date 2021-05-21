Glitter and glamour

Historic treasures were among the luxurious pieces of jewellery that recently went under the hammer at auction houses Sotheby's and Christie's in Geneva, Switzerland. Besides emerald-and-diamond brooch/pendant sets, a diamond and pearl tiara passed down through generations of the Italian royal family, nine pieces of imperial jewels - from the collection of Napoleon's adopted daughter, Stephanie de Beauharnais, which sold for US$1.65 million (S$2.2 million) - and a 280-carat diamond necklace (above) were put up for auction. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
Topics: 