State of photography: In the second of a two-part special, The Sunday Times highlights the hottest trends in professional photography

Give it your best shot

Whether you want to zoom in on your chiselled abs or cute little puppies, photo studios here have it all covered

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

From the South Korean trend of body profiles to maternity milk baths to even newborn puppy shoots, these latest fads are picture-perfect for those who want to go beyond simply striking a pose.

Here are the photography studios that are bringing more to the scene than just the lights, camera and action.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 17, 2022, with the headline Give it your best shot. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top