Get your kicks: Sneaker Con SEA is back with streetwear legends and exclusive drops

SINGAPORE – Sneakerheads, streetwear mavens and hypebeasts have much to look forward to at Sneaker Con SEA, including the chance to meet the founding fathers of streetwear and get their hands on exclusive kicks.

Into its second year after a successful outing in 2023 which had 19,000 visitors, the two-day sneaker extravaganza will kick off on March 2 at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

Sneaker Con events have been held all over the world since 2009 and are highly anticipated by collectors.

Eight streetwear legends will take part in question-and-answer sessions and panel discussions. They include the Japanese “godfather of streetwear” Hiroshi Fujiwara, Los Angeles-based streetwear collective Carrots By Anwar Carrots founder Anwar Carrots, Dutch streetwear brand Patta’s co-founder Edson Sabajo and Filipino sneaker collector Big Boy Cheng – all first-timers at the event.

Other big names returning for a second year include Singaporean streetwear luminary Mark Ong; menswear collection Staple Pigeon’s founder Jeff Staple, dubbed the “Asian-American Icon of Streetwear”; as well as Tamish Aswani and Giorgi Krisno, the trailblazing Indonesian duo who founded lifestyle label Aglxy.

Attendees can also score prizes, such as Sneaker Con SEA exclusives, in the 40 For 40 Stage Game Spectacular, a popular contest at Sneaker Con events worldwide.

Another highlight is the Trading Pit, where attendees can buy, sell or trade their favourite footwear and apparel. It will be twice the size of the one from 2023.

And, as in 2023, the event will bring together more than 200 international and local renowned brands and collaborations, including the latest trends, limited editions and exclusive drops. Close to 90 per cent of the brands participating in the 2024 edition are new.

Look out for the Kintsugi Air Jordan 1 sneakers, crafted specially for the convention by Ong’s customisation studio and brand SBTG in collaboration with RWS.

Two pairs will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to support students at Temasek Polytechnic, Ong’s alma mater.

The auction will take place at the RWS x SBTG event booth, located within the Resorts World Ballroom, and attendees will have the opportunity to place their bids during the event. Winners will be announced at the end of the show on March 3.

Also up for grabs is a one-off pair of Singapore-inspired Salomon kicks, a collaboration between Staple and footwear artist Stan Birch. The shoes can be won via a raffle that comes free with every ticket purchased.

Mr Chang Chee Pey, senior vice-president and chief experience officer at RWS, says Sneaker Con SEA will allow the integrated resort to engage with affluent Gen Z and Millennial visitors.