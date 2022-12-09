Get the low-down on this year’s hottest watches in Crown & Bezel, the annual ST watch supplement

SINGAPORE – Keen to know what are some of this year’s most riveting skeletal or open-work timepieces? Thinking of splashing on a dive watch, but not quite sure which to pick? Ever wondered what the big deal is with chronographs?

If your answer is yes to all the above, make sure you do not miss this year’s Crown & Bezel 2022, the annual watch supplement of The Straits Times. Distributed with Friday’s copy of the newspaper, this year’s edition – at 36 pages – is 50 per cent thicker than previous years’.

The magazine-style supplement is filled with stylish spreads, as well as breezily written and informative pieces on the most sought-after timepieces from brands ranging from Rolex and Tudor to Hublot and Patek Philippe.

From ingeniously constructed horological marvels to technically superb women’s watches to novelties coveted by collectors, find them all in Crown & Bezel 2022.

Watches... and more!

