Get an AI-powered scalp scan at Komo Wellness in Wheelock Place

Komo Wellness opens at Wheelock Place

Komo Wellness spa, focusing on a data-led approach to hair and scalp care, has opened at Wheelock Place.

The Singapore-founded brand blends technology with hands-on therapy, positioning scalp health as the foundation of healthier hair. Supported by more than 20 years of research and 30 clinical certifications, it combines proprietary AI diagnostics with herbal-based formulations. The 1,570 sq ft space features five treatment seats and two VIP rooms for privacy .

Each appointment begins with a scalp scan powered by artificial intelligence that assesses oil balance, hydration, build-up, sensitivity and follicle condition. The findings are used to customise treatments.

Formulations used in treatments are developed in-house and centred on botanical ingredients. Therapists are trained in techniques including meridian-point stimulation, detoxifying washes, gua sha massage to improve circulation and support product absorption. Sessions also incorporate lymphatic drainage to enhance overall relaxation.

The Aromatic Waterfall Relaxing Scalp Spa treatment. PHOTO: KOMO WELLNESS

Spa-led treatments include the Aromatic Waterfall Relaxing Scalp Spa ($198, 50 minutes) to ease tension and the Meridian Hydro Restoring Scalp Spa ($368, 60 minutes), which incorporates acupressure techniques said to boost circulation and hydration.

Hair services include cuticle-repair and cortex-strengthening treatments ($288 to $438), while options such as the Hair Fortifying Treatment ($488) and Dual Collagen Regenerating Treatment ($668) focus on strengthening roots and supporting scalp structure.

Retail products include five shampoos ($65 for 280ml) for targeting dandruff, oil control, colour care and strengthening needs.

Komo Wellness offers five shampoos, a conditioner and six scalp essences as part of its retail line. PHOTO: KOMO WELLNESS

To mark its opening, Komo Wellness is offering introductory rates until April 30 . First-trial sessions start at $58 for its Signature Scalp Care and Aromatic Waterfall Relaxing Scalp Spa, and from $88 for Moisturising Cuticle Hair Care. Trial visits include an AI scalp analysis and consultation, and a complimentary traveller set.

Info: Komo Wellness is at 03-03A Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road. It is open Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 9.30pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 7pm. For more information, go to sg.komowellness.com

Chanel launches Denim Makeup Collection

The Les 4 Ombres palette styled with denim. PHOTO: CHANEL

Chanel Fragrance and Beauty has introduced a limited-edition Denim Makeup Collection that draws inspiration from the versatility of denim, translating its colour into a range of eye, lip and nail products.

Developed by make-up artist Valentina Li, a member of Chanel’s beauty creative collective Cometes Collective, the collection from the French luxury house centres on blue in varying depths and finishes, paired with neutral and metallic tones. House ambassador and French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp fronts the campaign.

Products from the Denim Makeup Collection. PHOTO: CHANEL

The line includes two Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palettes ($140 each). Denim Dream pairs pale platinum and dusty pink with lighter and deeper blues, while Coco Jean features azure, silver-grey, beige gold and taupe brown.

The Exclusive Creation Coco Denim highlighter ($138) offers a pearlescent blue-pink glow. For eyes, Stylo Yeux Waterproof liners in Bleu Twill and Bleu Metal ($47) and Noir Allure mascara in Indigo ($74) extend the blue theme.

Rouge Coco Flash lipsticks ($70) come in four limited-edition shades – Baby Blue, Washed Beige, Faded Orange and Raw Brown. Le Vernis Legende ($48), a metallic deep blue nail polish, completes the look, while Chanel’s hand cream La Creme Main ($129) is presented in denim-inspired packaging.

Info: Available from Feb 19 on chanel.com and at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty counters from March 6

Goldheart Jewelry appoints Chen Yixin as brand ambassador

Chen Yixin is the new celebrity ambassador for Goldheart Jewelry. PHOTO: GOLDHEART

Goldheart Jewelry has appointed local actress and entrepreneur Chen Yixin as its newest brand ambassador, marking a continued shift towards a more contemporary brand direction.

With over 40 years of heritage in gold and diamond jewellery, the Singapore label has refreshed its designs to suit modern consumers seeking pieces that transition easily from daily wear to special occasions.

Ms Patsy Loo, business director at Aspial Lifestyle, which owns Goldheart Jewelry, said the appointment of celebrity couple Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen’s daughter aligns with the brand’s evolution.

Ms Loo added in a statement: “Yixin represents the modern woman we design for, someone who values quality, celebrates individuality and approaches life with confidence.”

Goldheart’s 999 Gold Gu Fa Jin Qing Hua Ci collection. PHOTO: GOLDHEART

Goldheart’s collections span 916 and 999 gold, alongside contemporary diamond designs. From its 999 Gold Gu Fa Jin range, pieces like the Scarlet Legacy Hulu Earrings ($2,068) and Phoenix’s Embrace Necklace ($6,592) draw on traditional motifs and detailed craftsmanship.

The brand also offers 916 Mode Gold, including the Allura collection featuring bangles, rings, earrings and necklaces (from $2,483 to $8,769).

Info: Available at Goldheart Jewelry boutiques islandwide and online at shop.goldheart.com

Anya Active launches R&R lounge collection

A look from Anya Active’s R&R Collection featuring the Half Zip. PHOTO: ANYA ACTIVE

Singapore athleisure brand Anya Active has introduced its R&R Collection, a lifestyle-focused range designed for post-workout errands to casual weekend wear.

Marking a shift beyond performance training gear, the range includes two longline bras – the Boxy Bra and Scoop Longline Bra ($58 each) – and an A-line skort ($65), all made in the label’s luxuriously soft DreamLuxe fabric.

Layering pieces comprise a Half Zip and Full Zip sweater ($75 each), crafted in SuperAiry+ fabric, which emphasises breathability and lightweight comfort.