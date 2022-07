SINGAPORE - Jewellery shopping is no longer about just ogling baubles kept in glass cases. Some local brands are redefining the jewellery shopping experience, with innovative stores designed to showcase wares in a more engaging, interactive way. The Straits Times checks out four new jewellery stores taking retail to the next level.

For her jewellery label's first standalone store, founder Mindy Chow wanted to make customers feel at home - literally.