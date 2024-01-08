From Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez, best and worst looks on the Golden Globes red carpet

SINGAPORE – The 2024 awards season kicked off on Dec 7 night (US time) with the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, with stars showing up dazzling in couture and luxury jewels.
There were hints of Barbiecore on the red carpet, perhaps as a nod to the front runner of this year’s ceremony, with nine nominations under its belt.
Many actresses opted for black-and-white ensembles, with lace and appliques making a prominent comeback. Some flaunted perfect figures in sleek, cream, floor-length gowns – particularly Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer in Prada and Elle Fanning in vintage Balmain.
Memorable looks from the men included suits that dared to stand out in a sea of classic black tuxes – including Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey in all-white Givenchy, and Wonka’s Timothee Chalamet, reiterating his status as a tastemaker in a sequinned black suit and his signature deep-V top from Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane.
The Straits Times rounds up the Golden Globes’ best and worst looks.
Best
Margot Robbie
With Barbie leading the pack of nominations, all eyes were on its titular star, Australian actress Margot Robbie, who delighted fans throughout her promotional tour with custom looks paying homage to iconic Barbie doll outfits.
And she did not disappoint. In custom Giorgio Armani Prive, Robbie sported a hot pink sequinned gown and tulle boa, which Barbie fans instantly clocked as being inspired, aptly, by the 1977 SuperStar Barbie. Robbie’s best accessory for the night? Her million-dollar, megawatt smile.
Natalie Portman
Nominated for Netflix’s drama film May December, Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman looked every bit her role as a Dior brand ambassador. The floor-skimming, bedazzled floral Dior gown – embroidered with an impressionist landscape of micro-flowers and vermicelli – is elegance personified, and brings to mind the actress’ campaigns as the face of the Miss Dior fragrance.
Sporting slicked-back hair recalling her role as an unhinged ballerina in the 2010 film Black Swan, which she won an Oscar for, she accessorised with simple diamond-drop De Beers earrings and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Barry Keoghan
Nine times out of 10 when an actor makes a sartorial decision not to wear a standard black tux, it pays off. Saltburn star, Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who earned a nod in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category, made a statement in bold red Louis Vuitton.
He paired a red wool evening jacket in the brand’s heritage Damier pattern with tailored trousers and white shirt with pearl buttons – all from the Spring-Summer 2024 collection. Well-chosen accessories in the form of a golden belt chain, pearl necklace, brooch and a singular earring rounded out the edgy look.
Taylor Swift
Channelling a sparkly snake – which fans have deemed as a nod to her 2017 Reputation era – Bejewelled pop star Taylor Swift stole the limelight in a slinky green Gucci gown with femme fatale-approved cut-outs.
Nominated in a new category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, for her record-breaking Eras Tour concert film, the American singer-songwriter kept her look simple with dangling earrings and a sleek blowout.
Dua Lipa
On presenter duty for the night and nominated for Best Original Song, Motion Picture for her Barbie banger Dance The Night, English-Albanian singer Dua Lipa showed off her toned frame in a gorgeous black Schiaparelli bustier gown with gilded gold accents characteristic of the luxury fashion house.
The voluminous mermaid skirt seemed to be a tasteful nod to her cameo as one of three Mermaid Barbies in the film. She completed the look with a statement Tiffany & Co gold and platinum necklace with diamonds, yellow beryl and topaz quartz.
Worst
Rosamund Pike
Saltburn’s British actress Rosamund Pike gave prospective vengeful widows everywhere fashion inspiration on what to wear to your first husband’s funeral.
Her safe choice of a black lace tea-dress was tipped over the edge with a black fascinator veil – which Pike told reporters was meant to be a protector veil covering up a ski accident injury. A fun detail and fitting look for her eccentric character in Saltburn, but the apple-shaped headgear is certainly not for everyone.
Billie Eilish
American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has been known to sport experimental looks on the red carpet, and unfortunately missed the mark again in a confusing Willy Chavarria ensemble. The oversized blazer, Peter Pan-collared blouse, frumpy skirt and socks-and-Mary Janes combination gave off cross schoolteacher vibes – made worse with the stern spectacles and spiky hairdo.
Karen Gillan
It seems Scottish actress Karen Gillan has taken her Nebula role in the Guardians Of The Galaxy science-fiction superhero blockbusters a bit too seriously. This bizarre Iris van Herpen couture dress looks like an incomplete digital drawing superimposed on a mesh bodysuit.
The scaly details and protruding shoulder pieces make it look like she cannot decide between emulating a reptile, prehistoric bird or dystopian elephant. If this is the future of fashion, we do not want it.
Selena Gomez
Two things can be true – red is Selena Gomez’s colour, and she looks like an uncomfortable ladybug.
The American actress-singer, nominated for her role in comedy-mystery television series Only Murders In The Building, was all smiles in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown that unfortunately did her no favours. The criss-cross cut-out top looked like bandages holding her in, while the skirt’s asymmetrical hemline appeared overly imbalanced – and like she was missing a leg.