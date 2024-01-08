From Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez, best and worst looks on the Golden Globes red carpet

SINGAPORE – The 2024 awards season kicked off on Dec 7 night (US time) with the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, with stars showing up dazzling in couture and luxury jewels.

There were hints of Barbiecore on the red carpet, perhaps as a nod to the front runner of this year’s ceremony, with nine nominations under its belt.

Many actresses opted for black-and-white ensembles, with lace and appliques making a prominent comeback. Some flaunted perfect figures in sleek, cream, floor-length gowns – particularly Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer in Prada and Elle Fanning in vintage Balmain.

Memorable looks from the men included suits that dared to stand out in a sea of classic black tuxes – including Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey in all-white Givenchy, and Wonka’s Timothee Chalamet, reiterating his status as a tastemaker in a sequinned black suit and his signature deep-V top from Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane.

The Straits Times rounds up the Golden Globes’ best and worst looks.

Best

Margot Robbie