SINGAPORE - It is a wrap for Watches & Wonders 2021, which started with a digital segment in Geneva from April 8 to 13 and closed with a physical fair in Shanghai yesterday. More than 40 brands showcased their new novelties at this year's fair.

The Straits Times highlighted several hot watch releases from the event last week. Here are more head-turners from major players including Audemars Piguet, Lange & Sohne and Jaeger-LeCoultre.