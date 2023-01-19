From Miffy jackets to White Rabbit SK-II, here are the best Year of the Rabbit collections

SINGAPORE – The style industry’s obsession with zodiac animals continues into 2023.
Rabbit fever has swept global fashion and beauty brands, from high-end to low, with iconic bunnies such as Miffy, Zootopia’s Judy Hopps and even the White Rabbit candy making an appearance on bags, clothing and beauty products.
The Straits Times picks the best bunny collectibles to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.
Fashion
Burberry
The British fashion house has reimagined its Thomas Burberry Monogram with rabbit ears – and adorned them onto womenswear, menswear and kidswear, as well as accessories and scarves.
Women’s outerwear includes a reversible padded jacket where one side is printed with the TB Monogram and motifs celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, while the men get varsity-style jackets embroidered, appliqued and printed with the motif.
The rabbit itself is another key motif that runs throughout the collection – particularly one cartoon-inspired iteration, where two rabbits are positioned back to back so the ears form a heart shape.
Take a closer look at the puffy black leather Lola Bag ($3,450) and you will find that the geometric embossing is actually in the shape of the rabbit motif.
Ready-to-wear is priced from $770 to $4,790, while childrenswear is priced from $500 to $880.
Available at Burberry stores
Charles & Keith
From the wide selection of famous rabbit characters in pop culture, home-grown Charles & Keith has chosen to spotlight Zootopia’s Judy Hopps – in a Lunar New Year collaboration with Disney’s Zootopia.
The spunky rabbit police officer from the 2016 animation film takes centre stage in this collection – inspiring a “utility-driven and outdoorsy aesthetic”, and pops of lilac, her favourite shade.
Her silhouette also pops up in unexpected places. Strap on festive cherry red Mary Janes ($95.90) and chunky wedge mules ($115) embellished with metal bunny ear buckles.
For bag lovers, there is a classic shoulder bag ($129) with a cheeky police badge embellishment on the front flap, while the Judy Hopps Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag ($129) features a bunny statement buckle and chain with charms of Judy’s favourite snacks, such as doughnuts and carrots.
Little ones will be tickled by the selection of furry ballerinas ($53.90) accented with enamel charms of the character, and sneakers ($53.90) with rabbit ears on the tongue.
Available at selected Charles & Keith stores and charleskeith.com
Dolce & Gabbana
In a maximalist take on the Year of the Rabbit, the Italian luxury fashion house has interpreted the rabbit in an ethereal, almost Renaissance painting-like style.
The 2023 Lunar New Year capsule collection celebrating nature comprises womenswear, menswear, kidswear and accessories that weave in motifs of the rabbit and daffodils, said to be symbols of spring and resilience.
The pieces are centred on three main tones of black, pink and blush pink. Spot the dainty rabbit surrounded by blooming florals on skirts, dresses, sweatshirts and shirts in fabrics that range from brocade to chiffon. It also makes an appearance on scarves and the DG Daily shopping bag.
Available at Dolce & Gabbana stores and dolcegabbana.com
Furla
Keep your red packets crisp in Furla’s Varsity Style mini vertical totes ($680) made of smooth Roma calfskin and accented with a cute rabbit print. Angle things right and you can even fit two oranges in.
Available at Furla stores
Gucci
The Italian house’s Lunar New Year collection bursts with colour and vibrant prints. It might take closer inspection to spot the sneaky bunny hopping across the collection’s many busy prints.
Diverse depictions of the rabbit appear across the line-up of ready-to-wear pieces, footwear, accessories and jewellery – woven into knitwear, on embroidered patches, or in a graphic graffiti style on T-shirts, leather loafers and G-Timeless watches.
Womenswear sees a selection of printed silk blouses and skirts sporting bold geometrics in contrasting hues while the menswear is all about sporty silhouettes with graphic prints.
Ready-to-wear starts from $1,200.
Available at all Gucci stores
Kipling
After a successful collaboration with Hello Kitty for the Year of the Tiger last year, Belgian accessories brand Kipling has teamed up with Sanrio once more.
The famous feline is dressed to the occasion in a rabbit costume, and hops across signature Kipling bags in two colourways. Her pose changes with each colourway.
There are four fuss-free styles – a lightweight Delia Mini Backpack ($215) for your upcoming travels, Riri crossbody bag ($159) for the gal on the go, Kala Mini shoulder bag ($199) and Zadok pouch ($89). Peek inside at the lining for a Hello Kitty-shaped surprise.
Available at all Kipling stores and kipling.com.sg
Longchamp
Fans of Longchamp’s trusty Le Pliage bag can hop towards a fun new rabbit-themed edition.
Instead of a rabbit print, however, the French brand has opted for a cute carrot motif to decorate its hawthorn-pink canvas bags.
The capsule comprises the Le Pliage travel bag in two sizes ($255 and $295), and a plain pink Le Pliage shoulder bag ($255) embellished with a rabbit on a leather badge holding its own Pliage.
Available at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and longchamp.com/sg/en
Onitsuka Tiger
Textured shoes seem to be all the rage this year.
To evoke the furry rabbit, Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger puts a fuzzy spin on its signature Mexico 66 sneakers ($190), with the shoe’s classic Onitsuka Tiger Stripes edged in faux fur. The same goes for two kids’ models ($100) as part of the brand’s Heritage series.
Available at Onitsuka Tiger stores and onitsukatiger.com/sg/en-sg
Pandora
For those hankering after a rabbit charm to add to their Pandora bracelets, the jewellery brand has one as part of a limited-edition collaboration series to celebrate The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Year Anniversary.
The Disney 100 series includes charms inspired by beloved characters and symbols from the Disney universe, with each unveiled in succession throughout the year.
Mark the Year of the Rabbit with the Disney 100th Anniversary Oswald Dangle Charm ($229), starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, the very first animated character that Walt Disney created. Crafted in sterling silver with 14K solid gold trousers detailing, Oswald comes gleefully holding a lab-created diamond in one hand.
Clip him onto the limited-edition sterling silver Disney 100th Anniversary Moments Snake Chain Bracelet ($279), which features Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse ear silhouette on the clasp that hides the Disney100 logo engraved within.
Available at Pandora stores and sg.pandora.net/en
Pazzion
The home-grown footwear label, too, has designed a rabbit-themed shoe for the festivities.
In two feminine hues, the Alice the Bunny Ballerina Flats ($89) feature fluffy faux wool trimming, complete with furry tail and a sweet bunny face detailing at the toe. Twin with your daughter with a matching kids design ($79).
Available at Pazzion stores including Takashimaya Shopping Centre, and pazzion.com
Tommy Hilfiger
Tight-lipped cartoon bunny Miffy is the star of this Tommy x Miffy capsule collection.
Marrying Miffy’s minimalist aesthetic with the American fashion brand’s cool silhouettes, the collection’s 50 pieces reimagine essential prep icons with a Miffy twist.
In its signature red and blue, Tommy Hilfiger classics such as the varsity jacket, rugby shirt, collegiate sweaters and baseball caps are adorned with Miffy emblems. The bunny’s silhouette also peeks out of pockets, graces the backs of shirts and is lasered onto denim.
Tommy Hilfiger tapped Miffy, who was created by Dutch author and illustrator Dick Bruna in 1955, to show its penchant for collaborating with cult figures with influence throughout generations.
Spanning men’s, women’s and kid’s apparel, sportswear and accessories, the collection is priced from $299 to $559.
Info: Available at Tommy Hilfiger stores at Ion Orchard, Paragon Shopping Centre and Raffles City Shopping Centre, and tommy.com
Beauty
Chantecaille
The luxury skincare brand’s Bio Lifting Serum+ ($640 for 50ml) now comes in a deluxe-size red bottle with a regal gold bunny etched on.
Formulated with a blend of botanical actives, the pricey serum is said to help lift and firm the skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and restore a youthful, radiant glow.
Available at Tangs at Tang Plaza and Takashimaya Department Store
Dr Dennis Gross
The limited-edition Chinese New Year packaging of the brand’s best-selling Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peels ($142) comes with a discreet bunny print and five extra peels.
Each peel is a two-step treatment that helps remove dry and dull skin along with excess oil and impurities, to improve the appearance of uneven tone and texture.
Available at sephora.sg
Kiehl’s
The American skincare brand’s fifth Lunar New Year collection taps London-based artist Shan Jiang for limited-edition packaging.
The Shanghai native’s joyous rabbit illustrations cover Kiehl’s best-selling Ultra Facial Cream ($110), Calendula Toner ($65), Rare Earth Mask ($60), Super Multi-Corrective Cream ($105) and Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution ($132).
Available at all Kiehl’s stores and kiehls.com.sg
Shiseido
An ambitious bunny leaping into the new year graces the Chinese New Year edition of Shiseido’s Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate ($215), which was illustrated by Chinese paper artist Chen Fenwan.
Just as how the brand’s best-selling serum is meant to help strengthen skin resilience, the bunny is portrayed relentlessly jumping over challenges with strength.
Available at Shiseido stores and counters, and shop.shiseido.com.sg
SK-II
It has become a yearly tradition for beauty lovers to collect the Chinese New Year edition of SK-II’s iconic facial treatment essence.
This year, the Japanese skincare brand has partnered with an equally iconic household name – beloved confectionery brand White Rabbit.
Nostalgia seekers will love the SK-II x White Rabbit Limited Edition Design Pitera Essence ($325), designed as a giant White Rabbit candy that will look absolutely scrumptious on your bathroom counter.
Available at SK-II stores and counters
Sulwhasoo
Another signature serum with covetable annual limited editions is Sulwhasoo’s First Care Activating Serum.
The 2023 iteration ($210) pays homage both to the rabbit and Sulwhasoo’s Korean heritage – with a sleek porcelain bottle featuring a traditional Korean folk painting known as Minhwa.
In the past, Minhwa from the Joseon Dynasty often depicted surrealist elements and expressed objects and beings that transcend reality.
Offering wishes for a prosperous year ahead, this dreamy illustration is calligraphed with a pair of rabbits sheltering under plum blossoms in full bloom – a symbol of the flowers’ resilience as plum blossoms bloom even in the harshest of winters.
Info: Available at all Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters, Lazada and Shopee