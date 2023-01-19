From Miffy jackets to White Rabbit SK-II, here are the best Year of the Rabbit collections

The British fashion house has reimagined its Thomas Burberry Monogram with rabbit ears – and adorned them onto womenswear, menswear and kidswear, as well as accessories and scarves.

Women’s outerwear includes a reversible padded jacket where one side is printed with the TB Monogram and motifs celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, while the men get varsity-style jackets embroidered, appliqued and printed with the motif.

The rabbit itself is another key motif that runs throughout the collection – particularly one cartoon-inspired iteration, where two rabbits are positioned back to back so the ears form a heart shape.

Take a closer look at the puffy black leather Lola Bag ($3,450) and you will find that the geometric embossing is actually in the shape of the rabbit motif.

Ready-to-wear is priced from $770 to $4,790, while childrenswear is priced from $500 to $880.

Available at Burberry stores

Charles & Keith

