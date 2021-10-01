From London with love

James Bond film No Time To Die finally held its delayed world premiere in London on Tuesday in the city's most high-profile red carpet event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Actor Daniel Craig (with co-stars Lashana Lynch, left, and Lea Seydoux) reunited with other co-stars such as Rami Malek for the hotly anticipated movie, which cinema operators hope will bring audience numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, almost stole the show when she appeared in a glittery gold Jenny Packham gown, which drew comparisons to a dress worn by Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, for the premiere of Bond film A View To A Kill in 1985.

