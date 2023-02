SINGAPORE – You do not have to look far for a well-priced, quality leather bag. Singapore has its own contender for an alternative luxury brand – leather goods label Tocco Toscano.

Founded by Singaporean James Lor, 67, and helmed today by his son Joseph, the brand has a chic line-up of practical yet stylish handbags and work totes, many of which boast a crowd-winning concept of having sewn-in compartments for all your necessities.