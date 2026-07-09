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From HardWear to Bird on a Rock: Get to know Tiffany & Co’s modern Icons

Archival Jean Schlumberger creations on display at Tiffany & Co’s Ion Orchard store, as part of its ongoing exhibition Garden In Bloom till July 12.

SINGAPORE – Tiffany & Co’s reputation as a jeweller of love extends beyond engagement rings.

If high jewellery is a little out of your budget, get acquainted with the American jewellery brand's six core lines, named Icons , at its newly expanded Ion Orchard flagship store.

Prices are around the four-figure mark here, starting at $1,450 for a HardWear Micro Link Bracelet in Sterling Silver and going up to $10,500 for a Bird on a Rock fine jewellery piece.

Bird on a Rock

Bird on a Rock by Tiffany bird pendant in platinum and 18K yellow gold with diamonds. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

The most famous of Tiffany’s product ranges and jewellery designer Jean Schlumberger’s creations, Bird on a Rock debuted in 1965 as a brooch, where a diamond-encrusted bird perched atop a vibrant gemstone.

Various takes through the years paired the avian with tanzanite – considered a Tiffany “legacy gemstone” – and turquoise, a favourite of Schlumberger’s, across high jewellery necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings and brooches.

The house introduced a fine jewellery range in September 2025, which interprets the motif in more abstract forms. Tiffany Wings reimagines the bird as in flight, with diamonds suspended midair on feather-shaped silhouettes. One key style is a pair of convertible earrings that can change from striking drop earrings to delicate studs.

HardWear

Tiffany HardWear large link earrings in yellow gold with pave diamonds. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Edgy but never rough, HardWear began as a single bracelet in 1962. Inspired by the energetic vibe of Manhattan, it embodied enduring resilience and freedom.

A signature gauge link anchors the design, repeating in a bold motif across continuous chain wrap bracelets, necklaces and rings. Or wear the ball-and-lock charm as a singular iteration in earrings and pendant style, which also come with pave diamonds for an extra sparkly effect.

Knot

Tiffany Knot bangle in rose gold and platinum with diamonds. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

The style can be traced back to a bow crafted in 1889. Tiffany has tapped the bow’s symbolism as life’s most enduring ties to sell jewellery that embodies meaningful connections.

Find the dainty yet strong motif across bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings, in your choice of gold and with or without diamonds. Each Knot bracelet, the hero of the collection, features a hidden clasp that releases by pushing the knot motif downwards.

Lock

Tiffany Lock bangle in rose and white gold with half pave diamonds. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

The design and its symbolism are straightforward: a padlock that expresses love’s enduring protection.

Designed in 1883 for a loving couple, the original Lock was a padlock brooch cast in gold. Despite changing definitions of love, the style remains a universal symbol for keeping safe what you cherish.

As a bracelet, it hugs the wrist securely, but you can also wear it as a ring, pendant or discreet hoop earrings.

Sixteen Stone

Sixteen Stone by Tiffany ring in yellow gold and platinum with diamonds. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

X marks the motif in Sixteen Stone, first introduced in 1959 as a wedding ring and inspired by the cross-stitch, drawing from Schlumberger’s family legacy as textile manufacturers in Alsace, France.

The intricate weaving of metals into ribbons creates the illusion of diamonds strung together by precious metal threads. The full collection features rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings that vary in stone count – and even a watch.

T

Tiffany T T1 wide diamond hinged bangle in rose gold. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Blink and you might miss this homage to New York, Tiffany & Co’s birthplace. The titular T is meant to reflect the city’s clean, intersecting lines characteristic of its grid-like urban planning.

Complementing the sleek lines in the T1 bangle are round brilliant diamonds in a honeycomb pattern to maximise brilliance. It also comes in non-diamond earrings, bracelets, rings and pendants.