SINGAPORE – When Mr Anant Ambani, the Indian heir to one of the globe’s most formidable fortunes, threw a lavish pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat in early March, ahead of his July wedding to sweetheart Radhika Merchant, it was the clothes that stole the show.

Not even a live performance by American pop star Rihanna – rumoured to have cost the Ambanis a staggering US$8 million (S$10.7 million) – could overshadow the fashion on display.