SINGAPORE – Swiss animal conservationist Dean Schneider might live on a 400ha animal sanctuary in South Africa, but he is perfectly at home in the city.

“I love cities. I grew up in Zurich. Honestly, if I didn’t have the contrast of a city on occasion, it would be quite lonely out in the wild,” the 30-year-old tells The Straits Times during an interview on Sept 20 at the Norqain boutique in Orchard Road.