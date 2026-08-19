For sale: Baby clothes, definitely worn

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Parents have long dressed their children in hand-me-downs, but lately, the used clothes some parents seek are from rarer provenances and require setting eBay alerts and sifting through pages of Etsy search results.

UNITED STATES – When Amrit Tietz combs through packed flea market fields, she is on the hunt for gems like vintage Levi’s jeans, hard-to-find band T-shirts and fringed leather jackets.

Not for herself – for her three-year-old daughter, whose wardrobe, she estimates, is roughly 70 per cent vintage. “I would rather buy that than a Frozen Elsa costume from Amazon,” said Tietz, 38, who lives in New York City and started collecting children’s vintage even before she became a mother. “It feels more thoughtful.”