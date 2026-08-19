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For sale: Baby clothes, definitely worn

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Parents have long dressed their children in hand-me-downs — but lately, the used clothes some parents seek are from rarer provenances and require setting eBay alerts and sifting through pages of Etsy search results.

Parents have long dressed their children in hand-me-downs, but lately, the used clothes some parents seek are from rarer provenances and require setting eBay alerts and sifting through pages of Etsy search results.

PHOTO: LEXI PARRA/NYTIMES

Charles W. McFarlane

  • Vintage baby clothes are increasingly popular as parents seek unique, high-quality outfits reflecting their own tastes and avoiding mass-market fast fashion.
  • Specialist stores and online platforms facilitate buying and selling vintage children's wear, with some items reaching high prices due to demand and rarity.
  • The trend combines nostalgia, sustainability, and a desire for durable, natural-fibre clothing, making vintage a thoughtful and eco-friendly choice for children's wardrobes.

AI generated

UNITED STATES – When Amrit Tietz combs through packed flea market fields, she is on the hunt for gems like vintage Levi’s jeans, hard-to-find band T-shirts and fringed leather jackets.

Not for herself – for her three-year-old daughter, whose wardrobe, she estimates, is roughly 70 per cent vintage. “I would rather buy that than a Frozen Elsa costume from Amazon,” said Tietz, 38, who lives in New York City and started collecting children’s vintage even before she became a mother. “It feels more thoughtful.”

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.