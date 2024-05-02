First Impressions: 10 beauty launches to check out in May

The internet’s current favourite blush has become mine too. Like a blush-meets-highlighter hybrid, this baked formula packs a two-in-one punch, imbuing cheeks with colour and a gorgeous lit-from-within glow.

Because of the pearlised particles embedded within, this can emphasise texture on your face – but the natural, ethereal radiance it gives me is worth it.

I find the darker shades can look blotchy, so pick a shade that best suits your skin tone, such that it harmonises with your complexion. For me, it is the nude mauve shade Hope.

I like it best on days when I have less foundation on, as the silky formula can truly shine then. Sweep generously across your cheekbones for a healthy glow.

Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg

Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Concealer, $56