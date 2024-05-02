First Impressions: 10 beauty launches to check out in May

SINGAPORE – In this new column on the first Friday of the month, The Straits Times reviews recent beauty launches – from skincare and make-up to haircare and fragrance – worth a spot in your shopping cart.
Amanda Chai
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush, $44
The internet’s current favourite blush has become mine too. Like a blush-meets-highlighter hybrid, this baked formula packs a two-in-one punch, imbuing cheeks with colour and a gorgeous lit-from-within glow.
Because of the pearlised particles embedded within, this can emphasise texture on your face – but the natural, ethereal radiance it gives me is worth it.
I find the darker shades can look blotchy, so pick a shade that best suits your skin tone, such that it harmonises with your complexion. For me, it is the nude mauve shade Hope.
I like it best on days when I have less foundation on, as the silky formula can truly shine then. Sweep generously across your cheekbones for a healthy glow.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Concealer, $56
After Laura Mercier’s (not new) foundation went viral on TikTok earlier in 2024, I was eager to test the new, less talked-about concealer from the same range.
It has become a new go-to for me – providing ample yet lightweight coverage that stays in the humidity. The cushiony, fat tip applicator sits perfectly in the hollows of my under-eyes, depositing the right amount of product each time.
Medium-coverage and long-wearing, it makes for a reliable travel concealer – one that can last all day through sightseeing and photo-taking.
At least, that is the purpose it served for me on a recent holiday in Ho Chi Minh City, when the “it feels like” meter swelled to a blistering 44 deg C. Even after a long day out, I returned to the hotel with my under-eye area still impeccable – unsmudged and uncracked.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Dior Forever Glow Maximizer Longwear Liquid Highlighter in Peachy, $77
Though this is marketed as a highlighter, I fancy it more as a subtle blush where the glow takes centre stage.
Consider this the liquid version of Rare Beauty’s baked blush. A few dots on each side of my face is all I need to create that same luminous, lit-from-within look, although with a little less pigment intensity.
The shade Rosy, in particular, has drawn comparisons online with Charlotte Tilbury’s viral Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm. For a blush that is less pink, Peachy is a good alternative.
With an almost identical applicator to the Dior Forever range’s popular concealer, precise application is a breeze. Using just my fingers, the product blends out evenly without separating the make-up underneath – making it a great option for a glowy blush when your brushes are dirty.
Layer it with the Rare Beauty blush when you are feeling feisty.
Info: Available at Dior Beauty boutiques, counters and shop.dior.com.sg
Maison Crivelli Tubereuse Astrale Extrait de Parfum, $379 for 50ml
I have tried three perfumes from this niche French brand and none have let me down. They are the ultimate compliment-getter – each one imaginative and truly unique in its scent profile, inspired by exploration as dreamt up by founder Thibaud Crivelli on his travels.
As extraits, the highest concentration in perfume (Maison Crivelli only makes extraits), they are the most heavy-duty, long-wear fragrances I own – where each use requires multiple rounds of washing to get the scent off my clothes.
Inspired by Crivelli’s childhood memories of stargazing in late summer with his father in a garden full of tuberoses, this new scent is a gorgeous mix of cinnamon, tuberose, osmanthus and vanilla. Light and sparkling at first spray, it blooms into a milky, musky gourmand scent that somehow brings to mind the Milky Way.
The first day I test-drive it, I elicit aggressive sniffing from the cabbie ferrying me to my destination – who whips around in his seat a few times before finally asking me what perfume I am wearing. It lasts my entire seven-hour day out, settling into skin and mingling with the day’s sweat in the best way possible.
Info: Available at Escentials, B2-29 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, and escentials.com
Amuse Jel-Fit Tint in Fig Jam, $27
K-beauty lip tints are my current obsession, and this one from Amuse has become a purse staple.
It checks all the boxes of a trustworthy lip tint: comfortable to wear, pigmented, long-lasting and easy to reapply without a mirror. To that last point, I have caught myself absent-mindedly swiping it over dry lips in the middle of conversations.
The glossy jelly-like texture is moisturising, and creates the look of high-shine, lacquer-style vinyl lips. Even after the gloss wears off through food and drink, a pigmented tint remains on the lips.
This new shade Fig Jam, a pinkish warm fig, is my perfect everyday pink that becomes darker with more layers and reapplication.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Louisa Lim
Glint Stick Highlighters, $26
Say hello to Glint, the latest K-beauty brand to grace Singapore with their range of highlighters. Hailed as cult classics since their debut in 2022 on Olive Young – the K-beauty equivalent of Sephora – their highlighters have become my go-to for that natural glow.
First is the Glint Stick Highlighter, which is available in three versatile shades and costs a wallet-friendly $26 each. What I love most is its semi-sheer formula with tiny pearl particles that give a beautiful glass-skin effect. I have tried many highlighters from big American brands, but this one stands out for its subtlety, especially on Asian skin tones, making it perfect even for day use.
For those nights when you need your shine to last longer, layer it with the Glint Baked Highlighter ($26 each) on top. I have been playing around with them, and they do wonders for adding dimension to my face.
Info: Available on Glint’s Official Shopee and Lazada stores, TheFaceShop Nature Collection stores and selected Guardian stores.
Dyson Airstrait straightener, $799
When I first encountered this sleek device, I was perplexed. Was my Airstrait defective? Why was it not doing its thing? Little did I know, the secret lay in the unassuming filter at the bottom, so make sure the filter is attached for it to work.
The rest is a breeze. With multiple language options and the choice between Celsius and Fahrenheit, even beauty rookies can navigate the settings with ease. Simply glide the Airstrait down damp or dry locks, mimicking the motion of a regular hair straightener. Like the Airwrap, you need to finish it off with a blast of cool air to lock your style in.
It is a quick and fuss-free process for smooth, sleek locks that are oh-so-in right now.
The wizardry lies in the 13-blade motor, churning out more than 11.9 litres of air a second, using wind instead of higher temperatures to dry hair, resulting in minimal heat damage.
This marvel of engineering knows when to take a breather too. Set it down for a moment, and the motor pauses, conserving energy like a pro. Just remember to hit the off switch when you are done.
Info: Available at Dyson stores and dyson.com.sg
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet, $42
Matt lipsticks are a staple in any make-up lover’s arsenal, offering bold colour and long-lasting wear. But all too often, they come with a side of dryness that is anything but glamorous.
With six super-pigmented nude shades and a creamy texture that feels like butter on the lips, this long-lasting lip mousse is fab.
Not only does it deliver a completely matte finish, but it also glides on like a dream, offering a rich, nude colour without creasing or drying your pout out. It also adds a touch of soft-focus magic that blurs imperfections, just like your own personal Instagram filter.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Est.lab SunShield Aqua SPF50+++, $89 for 50ml
This sunscreen by the home-grown beauty brand, as it relies on physical filters such as titanium dioxide to offer broad-spectrum protection.
It leaves a white cast because these ingredients sit on top of your skin and physically block UVA and UVB rays rather than absorbing them, unlike chemical ingredients. The formula is also enriched with skin-loving ingredients, such as sodium hyaluronate and cordyceps extract, so you can skip the moisturiser.
It is now available in a new, refillable pump bottle made from post-consumer recycled packaging materials. Once you are done, you can buy the refills separately, at $80.
Info: Available at Estetica Beauty Studios and estlab.shop
Ouai Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $62
Thanks to several rounds of antibiotics due to a stubborn bacterial infection, I found myself facing a snowstorm of scalp issues, including the dreaded dandruff.
Thankfully, salvation came in the form of this shampoo, which contains 2 per cent salicylic acid, to exfoliate the scalp and wage war on those pesky dead skin cells.
After just one wash, I could see a marked difference. The flakes were almost gone by the second lather a few days later. It helps if you leave it on the scalp for a few minutes before rinsing it off.
This shampoo is not meant for everyday use as it can be a bit drying, but I still reach for it about once or twice a week for a deep cleanse.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg