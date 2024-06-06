First Impressions: 10 beauty launches to check out in June

SINGAPORE – In this column on the first Friday of the month, The Straits Times reviews recent beauty launches – from skincare and make-up to haircare and fragrance – worth a spot in your shopping cart.
Amanda Chai
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, $28 for 10g
It took a while, but Laneige’s Lip Glowy Balm – the tube format of its cult product Lip Sleeping Mask – is finally in Singapore.
While I appreciate how nourishing the Lip Sleeping Mask is, I was never a fan of having to messily dig the product out from the tub to smear on my lips. The Lip Glowy Balm, touted as a “daytime companion”, is a game changer.
The pointed tube makes application so easy, I can do it with my eyes closed. Plush on the lips, the formula – containing shea butter and murumuru seed butter – is just as hydrating as its pot counterpart, such that this has now become a bedside staple in my night-time routine.
It comes in six fruity flavours that include Gummy Bear and Mango, but I still like the OG Berry most, which has just the right amount of sweetness to smell pleasant without being too cloying for bed.
The subtly glossy finish and pocket size also make it handy to toss in my bag for moisturising touch-ups throughout the day.
Info: Available in Laneige stores, Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Skin Inc De-Age LED EMS Skin Booster, $188
Home-grown Skin Inc’s new skintech device promises a full at-home facial workout to tone, sculpt and refresh the eyes, face and neck lines in just three minutes – a tall order for such a compact product.
It employs electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to stimulate and strengthen facial muscles, and red LED light for anti-ageing benefits, which is said to stimulate collagen production and cellular repair.
Meanwhile, ingredients in the serum include peptides to firm and lift ageing skin, hydrolysed collagen for reducing fine lines, and caffeine to decrease puffiness.
With an ergonomic design that you can hold almost like a pen, the device dispenses the serum directly onto your target area. Pressing the nozzle tip onto skin instantly activates the EMS and LED functions, which also help the serum’s absorption.
The vibrations take a little getting used to, as you can see and feel your eye area and brow bone visibly twitch. But there is also something therapeutic about having a dozen tiny zaps jolt your weary face alert.
You can use it on wrinkles and laugh lines too, but I prefer it for countering eyebags. After gently massaging the serum in upward motions, I go to bed with the skin around my eyes feeling slightly tighter and lifted.
With no power button, each device comes with two 20ml tubes and lasts for 60 uses.
Info: Available at iloveskininc.us
Jungsaemmool Artist Eye Palette in Red Brown, $52
In April, renowned South Korean celebrity make-up artist Jung Saem-mool opened her first global flagship store outside South Korea in Scotts Road, housing her eponymous beauty brand and full line of products.
While most will flock to her award-winning cushion foundations, it is her multi-functional eye and cheek palette that has stolen my heart. With six curated shades, each colourway has been strategically designed based on colour theory to flatter each individual’s unique skin tones.
Use the brand’s colour wheel to find the right one that complements your eye and hair colours. From the dark brown hue of my iris, Ms Jung pulls out Red Brown – a cool-neutral palette with a striking cool-toned pink for a feminine flush.
Versatility comes in the mix of matt, shimmer and glimmer formulas in wearable, everyday tones. Each shade in the palette can be used for cheeks and eyes, and because they have already been planned according to colour theory, everything works harmoniously.
Consider it your cheat sheet to nailing a cohesive full make-up look minus the effort. It proves particularly useful on my travels, for days I cannot be bothered to dip into multiple products.
The finished look is not too different from my usual make-up, but I somehow always seem to get compliments on days when I use it.
Info: Available at 27 Scotts Road and jsmbeauty.sg
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm in Medium/Deep, $55
Charlotte Tilbury, the British make-up artist to the stars, has added yet another product to her best-selling Pillow Talk range: a glossy lip plumper.
I am convinced the saying “beauty is pain” was invented solely to refer to lip-plumping products. This one has a minty sting that can feel uncomfortable for the uninitiated, but is a welcome sensation to spice up your humdrum day. It also becomes more bearable after a minute or so.
While the plumping effect is not over-the-top, I like its glazed gloss finish that creates the perfect high-shine, reflective pout.
Of the two shades, Medium/Deep is a more universally flattering brown berry pink that will work on most skin tones and nail that trendy 1990s look. Wear it alone for a natural, juicy hint of colour or as a gloss topper for some extra oomph.
I feel like a Hollywood starlet every time I reapply it after meals – and can almost hear Ms Tilbury’s signature coos of “daaaarling” in my head. Plus, how can you not love the super “extra” packaging? The quilted cap and three-dimensional lips are camp at its finest.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Nars Blush in Orgasm Edge, $57
Any time a big brand reformulates a bestseller, beauty fans everywhere brace themselves for potential disappointment at the new formula. Why fix something that works?
Thankfully, Nars’ revamp of its iconic blush – so iconic, it is simply named “Blush” – has not let fans down. Little is known about the details other than that the formula has been upgraded to be talc-free – yet still silky, blendable and said to last up to 16 hours.
There are also eight new shades to choose from, with names in keeping with the brand’s reputation for the risque.
I was never a huge fan of its cult product Orgasm – named for the supposed naughty rosiness it gives cheeks – and much prefer the new Orgasm Edge, a matt version which delivers the same impish flush of peachy-pink, minus the chunky glitter.
These blushes are so finely milled that there is no such thing as applying too much – the powder just becomes one with the skin and can be easily diffused out with a brush.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Louisa Lim
Giardino Benessere Tethys, $338 for 100ml
Italian candle and perfume house Cereria Terenzi Evelino has launched at niche perfumery retailer Amaris with three distinct brands: Giardino Benessere, Tiziana Terenzi and V Canto.
I like my perfumes to have a bit of personality, and Giardino Benessere’s Tethys delivers in spades. It is bold, sensual and very Italian, conjuring up images of passionate nights under the Tuscan moon or a dramatic gondola ride through the canals of Venice.
A riotous blend of coffee bean, wild jasmine, vanilla and chocolate, with a warm base of amber, musk and cedarwood, Tethys is housed in a bronze-coloured bottle as an extrait de parfum.
Extrait de parfum is the most concentrated form of fragrance, packing in between 20 and 40 per cent fragrance concentration.
On days when I am feeling a little extra, I like pairing Tethys with my favourite threads from Versace or Dolce & Gabbana for the ultimate Italian fashionista vibe.
Info: Available online at amarisbeauty.com as well as at Amaris outlets at Jewel Changi Airport (01-257, 78 Airport Boulevard), Paragon (03-10/11, 290 Orchard Road) and VivoCity (01-02, 1 HarbourFront Walk).
The Ordinary Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner, $31 for 100ml
I am always on the hunt for potent formulations that do not irritate my dry skin, which is becoming increasingly sensitive, thanks to the number of products I have been testing out. Enter this milky exfoliant that promises to transform your skin while being gentle.
This nifty product from Canadian beauty brand The Ordinary is a real game changer, especially if your skin has been through the wringer with different products. The milky texture feels so luxurious, it is as if my skin is getting VIP treatment on a budget.
It whisks away impurities in just one swipe, leaving skin smoother and more hydrated.
The magic lies in the ingredients: N-acetyl glucosamine and Saccharomyces ferment work together to provide a gentle exfoliation, without the sting of traditional acids. The addition of squalane ensures long-lasting hydration, reinforcing the skin barrier and keeping skin feeling soft.
Info: Available at all Sephora stores and online at sephora.sg
Chanel Beauty Ombre Essentielle, $59
Monochrome make-up – or the art of using a single shade for your entire face – is all the rage now on Instagram and the red carpet. And with Chanel’s latest single palette eyeshadows, nailing this trend has never been easier.
Created by Cecile Paravina, an up-and-coming make-up artist and a member of the brand’s make-up collective, the eyeshadows come equipped with a foam applicator and a dual-ended brush. The tapered side of the brush is perfect for precise eyeliner application, while the fluffier end diffuses colour for a softer look.
With 14 matt or metallic shades, there is something for every mood and occasion.
I am drawn to Quartz Fume, a soft cocoa shade, which complements my eyebrow colour perfectly and doubles as eyeliner when I wet the tapered brush for a more intense look. Occasionally, I like to pair this colour with Rouge Cuir, a sultry maroon shade that adds a touch of drama.
To go with the eyeshadows, Chanel has also dropped three limited-edition mascara shades ($69 each) in daring hues. However, I have yet to summon the courage to rock lavender lashes.
Info: Available at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques at Ion Orchard (B2-42/43, 2 Orchard Turn), The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (B1-132, 2 Bayfront Avenue) and Raffles City Shopping Centre (01-03/04, 252 North Bridge Road) and chanel.com/sg
Infinity Kose Multi-Protection Day Serum UV, $57 for 30g
As someone who skips day moisturisers and serums, I get giddy with excitement when brands whip up multifunctional SPFs.
This is Kose’s first multifunctional sunscreen product, combining ultraviolet-blocking technology (SPF50+/PA++++) with skin-loving ingredients such as niacin and tranexamic acid to reduce wrinkles and brighten complexion. It also claims to block environmental stressors like dryness, dust, dirt, pollen and even PM2.5 particles.
It comes in two shades: 01 Natural – for those who like their sunscreen untinted – and 02 Tone Up, a purple wonder that brightens your complexion with a rosy blush-like effect.
I usually stick with shade 01, but on those days when my skin is dull from too many late-night Netflix marathons or stress, I reach for 02. It brightens my complexion without leaving a white cast, and acts as a great make-up base so I can skip the foundation.
Info: Available at all Kose Departmental Stores Counters at BHG, Isetan, Metro and OG.
YSL LoveShine Wet Shine Lipstick, $63
When I heard that the brand’s iconic lipstick had been reformulated, causing lip product sales in Japan to skyrocket, I just had to see what all the fuss was about.
I usually prefer matt lipsticks, but they have left my lips drier than the Sahara. The glossy, wet-shine finish is a welcome change, giving me that luscious, glossy look without any tackiness. My lips feel instantly nourished, thanks to the revamped formula enriched with fig pulp from the YSL Beauty Ourika Community Gardens and a blend of six oils, said to provide up to 24-hour hydration and protection.
With 11 buildable shades, I can go subtle in the day and dial up the drama in the evening.
However, LoveShine does have one tiny drawback: it does not survive a meal. So, while I will not be wearing it to dinner, it is perfect for adding a pop of colour and shine before a night out.
Info: Available at all YSL Beauty Stores & Counters and online at yslbeauty.com.sg