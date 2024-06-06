First Impressions: 10 beauty launches to check out in June

It took a while, but Laneige’s Lip Glowy Balm – the tube format of its cult product Lip Sleeping Mask – is finally in Singapore.

While I appreciate how nourishing the Lip Sleeping Mask is, I was never a fan of having to messily dig the product out from the tub to smear on my lips. The Lip Glowy Balm, touted as a “daytime companion”, is a game changer.

The pointed tube makes application so easy, I can do it with my eyes closed. Plush on the lips, the formula – containing shea butter and murumuru seed butter – is just as hydrating as its pot counterpart, such that this has now become a bedside staple in my night-time routine.

It comes in six fruity flavours that include Gummy Bear and Mango, but I still like the OG Berry most, which has just the right amount of sweetness to smell pleasant without being too cloying for bed.

The subtly glossy finish and pocket size also make it handy to toss in my bag for moisturising touch-ups throughout the day.

Info: Available in Laneige stores, Sephora stores and sephora.sg

