Female changemakers and Amal Clooney take centre stage at the 2023 Cartier Women’s Initiative

Ms Wingee Sampaio, CWI’s global programme director, told The Straits Times: “It’s not so much that women are better changemakers. But we have so many challenges in the world, why would we leave half of the world out of solving all of this?

“This is why we feel it is really critical for women to be a big part of this equation. Also, when you look at all the women entrepreneurs in our programme, historically, the top two social development goals that they work on are education and healthcare. I don’t think anyone would debate that we need more healthcare and more education everywhere in the world.”

A successful capital markets professional for 15 years before she took over the reins of the CWI, Ms Sampaio said that women entrepreneurship is on the rise.

Many, however, are barely surviving because they do not have the means to scale up. The CWI, she added, helps to plug this gap.

More importantly, the CWI helps to foster a sense of belonging and community.

She quoted a CWI impact report from 2022 which showed that “80 per cent of our programme participants feel that after being part of the CWI, they feel a greater sense of belonging, which then leads to a more inclusive entrepreneurship environment, which then leads them to continue building businesses and creating more impact in whatever vertical of work they’re in”.

Indonesia’s Denica Riadini-Flesch took the first prize for the South Asia and Central Asia region. The 32-year-old founded SukkhaCitta, an enterprise which employs rural Indonesian artisans to produce handcrafted clothing using sustainable organic cotton grown by smallholder farmers.

She is grateful that an international brand like Cartier has thrown its weight behind women entrepreneurs.

“It is so lonely being a woman entrepreneur, especially in Indonesia. Society keeps telling you that your role is just to be a housewife and mother. They always look at female entrepreneurs and say, ‘It’s cute that you have this hobby.’”

School of Concepts’ Ms Lim, 36, who received a US$30,000 grant, agrees. She set up her enterprise in 2017, spurred by the belief that “every child deserves a chance to learn, in the way they’d best acquire knowledge, whenever and wherever they are”.

“Sometimes, when we are a small voice speaking in a small pond, it’s hard to get heard. It’s gratifying that a powerful brand like Cartier, which has so much influence, comes in and endorses it on the global stage and says, ‘Yeah, we recognise what you do, we appreciate it and want to champion and celebrate it.’”

She said: “I think my journey would accelerate with this recognition. I think the impact will be louder and the message will be clear.”

Applications for the 2024 edition of the Cartier Women’s Initiative are open till June 30. More details can be found at www.cartierwomensinitiative.com.

Ms Denica Riadini-Flesch: SukkhaCitta

When she was a kid, Ms Denica Riadini-Flesch’s contractor father would put her in his swivelling “boss chair” and make her say: “I’m going to grow up and be rich.”

The fourth of five children added: “He did not define rich in what sense, but I can say my life is very rich now.”

That is because the 32-year-old has found what eludes many: a career with purpose. The first prize winner of the Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI) for South Asia and Central Asia is the founder of a “farm to closet” clothing brand called SukkhaCitta (which means happiness in Bahasa Indonesia).

It sells beautifully detailed clothing made by rural artisans – mostly women – who are paid a fair living wage. It is also a green practice because the articles of clothing are made using traditional techniques and natural dyes which do not pollute the environment.

After obtaining a degree in economics – “it’s something that governs everything we do” – from Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands in 2011, the self-described idealist returned to Indonesia where she cut her teeth as a development consultant for the World Bank.