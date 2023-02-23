Fashion trends on the streets: Romantic details marry modern accents

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The February 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.

Lady love

’Tis the season to wear your heart on your sleeve – or ears, or arms, and all over.

The heart motif has stood the test of time – from heart-shaped brooches that symbolised fidelity in the Middle Ages, to tokens of affection such as the Victorian locket that held a photograph of one’s beloved.

Modern-day representations can verge on twee, but in the right hands, they can infuse an outfit with a sense of quirk, like how Moschino and Acne Studios have made the heart motif the star of their bold looks. Or add a subtly playful touch, such as Versace and Chanel’s heart-shaped accessories that are equal parts adorable and chic.

Head turners