Fashion trends on the streets: Romantic details marry modern accents

Lady love
’Tis the season to wear your heart on your sleeve – or ears, or arms, and all over.
The heart motif has stood the test of time – from heart-shaped brooches that symbolised fidelity in the Middle Ages, to tokens of affection such as the Victorian locket that held a photograph of one’s beloved.
Modern-day representations can verge on twee, but in the right hands, they can infuse an outfit with a sense of quirk, like how Moschino and Acne Studios have made the heart motif the star of their bold looks. Or add a subtly playful touch, such as Versace and Chanel’s heart-shaped accessories that are equal parts adorable and chic.
Head turners
Tiaras are no longer the exclusive purview of royalty, brides or beauty queens. Spotted on the street set is an entire spectrum of fancy toppers – spiky diadems, gothic crowns, feather and floral headpieces – worn with gowns, maxi dresses, even a bralette and shorts combo.
Take inspiration from rocker Courtney Love, who was partial to pairing tiaras with babydoll dresses during her heyday in the 1990s. It is the royal finishing touch. Sometimes, a girl does not need a prince or a castle to feel like a princess – just wear a crown.
Low and behold
The influence of the noughties continues to have a strong hold on fashion with the return of low-rise skirts and pants. Cue undies peeking out from the top of denims or leather pants – think model Kate Moss in the Calvin Klein ads with her baggy jeans rolled down to flaunt her designer underwear.
An oversize or slouchy cut exudes the right amount of insouciance. Style with a fitted sweater or jacket, or a crop top for the full midriff-baring look. Now the question is, how low can you go?
La vie en rose
Florals for spring may not sound groundbreaking. But these are not the usual printed petals you are thinking of. Three-dimensional fabric roses are in full bloom as hair accessories, brooches and embellishments incorporated in clothing.
Accent an all-black look with an oversize blossom pinned at the collar. Instead of tucking a single flower in your hair, sprinkle multiple blooms in your mane for a Coachella festival vibe.
A rose-adorned bustier scores extra style points when layered over a crisp white shirtdress.
Raise the barre
Fashion lovers have Miu Miu to thank for sending ballet pumps down the fall/winter 2022 runway. It has had a trickle-down effect and this season, designers are coming up with more options for balletcore aficionados.
Simone Rocha styled her signature embellished frocks with a strappy metallic version. Thom Browne’s preppy vision took a flight of fantasy with frills and satin ballet slippers.
Even the men get it at Balenciaga, with vivid ballet flats that contrast with the utilitarian and distressed garments.
Going to great lengths
Welcome back the shoulder duster. Chanel’s ultra-bling versions lend glamour to the monochrome tweed sets, while Louis Vuitton’s multicoloured gem earrings add interest to a black and white mini dress.
Oversize stones in irregular shapes embody a sculptural aesthetic that complements Proenza Schouler’s modern fits. Every woman needs a pair of these long and slender earrings in her accessory arsenal, as they not only give the illusion of a longer neck, but are also versatile enough to take you from day to night with a swing of your pretty head.