Fashion stylist Evon Chng's sunny, breezy home

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The July 2022 issue is out on newsstands.

She was a fashion editor before she founded her own creative agency, BeastCorp. He is the co-founder of Sol Luminaire, a lighting retailer with its own design arm.

Together, Ms Evon Chng, 33, and Mr Joseph Ho, 35, have created a home that is an effortless blend of mid-century modern Palm Springs, Mediterranean warmth and contemporary city living.

The setting is equally dreamy: a tranquil estate in the east that is a stone's throw from the beach. Shallow pools and lush greenery set a serene mood even before you step into the home.

When the private lift opens to their penthouse unit, one is immediately enveloped in softness and warmth - the place is awash in tones of cream, caramel and biscuit, and shades of sand, chalk and terracotta.

The furnishings convey a similar sense of cosiness. The open living and kitchen space is dominated by a ginormous curved sectional and a plush armchair.

The only burst of colour comes in the form of jade-green marble veined with tinges of amethyst. The couple ordered the marble for the kitchen island, but there was a substantial amount left over, so they decided to fashion a coffee table and a kitchen backsplash out of it. Whatever remained was carved into plinths, trays and other objects for the home that now dot the space.

During the three-month renovation process, not a single surface was left untouched. Walls were removed, floors were ripped up, engineered timber was put in.

The attention to detail is incredible. Downlights are housed in curved recesses scooped out of the microcement ceiling; the light switches vary in each part of the home.

On the first floor, the couple turned a pair of rooms into his and hers walk-in wardrobes (his is bigger). There is an alcove carved out of the wall near the staircase to accommodate a cat tree for the couple's five feline friends.

The staircase itself is a work of art - a mix of geometric curves and sleek angles and situated next to glass windows 11/2-storeys tall that let in the most beautiful light.

Three bulbous, blown-up pendant lamps by Makhno Product float overhead. The stairs lead to the master bedroom and bathroom, a smaller wardrobe for sleepwear, and another patio lined with the same olive trees as the one downstairs.

The fibreglass walls of the bedroom make it look as though the room was carved out of a cave - the organic form of another Makhno Product pendant lamp complementing the wall's primitive texture.

It is clear that a great amount of thought and flair has gone into the design of the space.

"I think the reason we renovated so extensively is we love fashion, and I feel like if you love fashion, your home also needs to have that sense of appreciation for style and design. It's not just about dressing up so that people think you look good - it has to be a full package," says Ms Chng.