Fashion’s freshest faces: Chinese painting, calligraphy take centre stage at Harper’s Bazaar awards

SINGAPORE – In the end, it was Serina Lee’s exquisitely rendered clothes that stole the show.

The 22-year-old student from Lasalle College of the Arts in Singapore sent a procession of hand-painted ensembles with 3D textures down the runway on Thursday evening and emerged as winner of the Harper’s Bazaar Asia NewGen Fashion Award 2022.

Back after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this annual award – held at entertainment agency NoonTalk Media in Mediapolis – has been a launching pad for emerging fashion designers across the region since 2013.

There were six finalists in this year’s competition, which was held in partnership with Chanel Singapore, supported by whisky brand Chivas Regal and graced by the likes of Thai actor Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (KinnPorsche, 2022). They underwent a month-long Bazaar x Chanel advisory programme that covered all aspects of the fashion industry, including branding, styling, grooming and visual merchandising.

Out of the six, Ms Lee’s virtuosic designs stood out. The five looks offered a visual journey across time and space, with a blouse adorned in 12th-century Chinese calligrapher Su Shi’s verse about inkstones: “非人磨墨,墨磨人”. This phrase is about time spent on craft, and how people dedicate their entire life to practising an art form.

This was followed by a white blazer with black slashes of paint and a dress that revealed an ethereal river landscape with its long, flowy train.

The pieces are meant to resemble the canvas of a Chinese painting and can be worn or hung on walls.