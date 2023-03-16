Fashion on the streets: Classics get a head-turning refresh

(From left) Layering lessons, disco style and raw finishes are among the current trends in fashion. PHOTOS: SHOWBIT

Gracia Phang

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The February 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.

Prep school

At Chanel, socks are worn with the brand’s iconic Mary Jane pumps, while Dior has paired socks with gladiator platforms. PHOTOS: SHOWBIT

Socks are officially back in fashion – fishnet knee socks, in particular – with Chanel, Dior and Gucci giving their seal of approval.

At Chanel, they are worn with their iconic Mary Jane pumps and there is even a trompe l’oeil boot with an integrated fishnet stocking.

Dior’s Renaissance schoolgirl paired her socks with gladiator platforms. Gucci put a provocative twist on the preppy staple with artfully ripped knee-high fishnet stockings, complete with garters, and paired them with studded dominatrix pumps.

Call the sho(r)ts

Throw on an oversized blazer to add polish to a look with tiny shorts, as seen on this guest at Antonio Marras' Spring/Summer 2023 show in Milan, Italy, in September 2022. PHOTO: SHOWBIT

This season’s hot pants are fashioned like boy shorts, cut to just above the thigh. Flash your confidence – and gams – with these tiny summer essentials.

For a more polished look, wear them with a tailored top or oversized blazer, and finish with high boots or knee socks.

Disco baby

A sparkling, crystal-fringed bra lends a playful twist to Stella McCartney’s mint pantsuit. PHOTO: SHOWBIT

Unapologetically feminine with a hint of cheek, crystal-encrusted and metal-plated bra tops are this season’s statement pieces.

A sparkling, crystal-fringed bra lends a playful twist to Stella McCartney’s mint pantsuit. Styled with matching chokers and arm pouches, Burberry’s blinged-out bra is juxtaposed with capacious denim trousers for a casual twist.

Come undone

In an age where artificial intelligence and the metaverse loom large, there is a renewed interest in the artisanal in fashion.

While there are creased, paper-like garments at Prada, acid-washed leathers at Miu Miu and deconstructed yet luxurious pieces by Victoria Beckham, the street set is taking a craftier approach, with unravelled knits and patchworked garments featuring raw finishes and loose threads.

A style star at the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris in September 2022 shows off a sweater with deliberately loose threads. PHOTO: SHOWBIT

To avoid looking like something the cat dragged in, balance the rough-around-the-edges ensemble with manicured nails, sleek hair and glowing skin.

Layering lessons

Spring/Summer 2023 seems to be a season of experimentation, with designers introducing creative ways to wear skirts. Take inspiration from the runways to shop your wardrobe.

At Prada, a wool sweater and skirt combo was enlivened by a pink slip peeking out underneath. PHOTO: SHOWBIT

Wear last season’s mini skirt over a sheer, billowy midi like Tory Burch’s version for a chic, tonal look. At Prada, a wool sweater and skirt combo was enlivened by a pink slip peeking out underneath.

Or layer a shorter skirt over a highly embellished number to tone it down like Lanvin, and pair it with a tank top for a fancy-meets-simple fit that is fresh and modern.

Play with closet staples and statement pieces – it is all about interesting mixes.

Spring in your step

Step out in footwear that turns heads or brings a smile to someone’s face.

A pair of quirky shoes injects a playful touch into any ensemble – be it a serious suit, a party dress or a casual T-shirt and jeans.

JW Anderson's spiral heels will put a spring in their wearer's step. PHOTO: SHOWBIT

Think the memorable flame wedges from Prada, Loewe’s upside-down rose sandals and squashed balloon pumps, or JW Anderson’s spiral heels.

A little humour is just what is needed to keep the fun in fashion.

PHOTO: HARPER'S BAZAAR SINGAPORE
More On This Topic
Fashion’s latest obsession: Leather made from fruit and vegetables
Fashion trends on the streets: Romantic details marry modern accents

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top