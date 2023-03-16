Fashion on the streets: Classics get a head-turning refresh

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The February 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.
Prep school
Socks are officially back in fashion – fishnet knee socks, in particular – with Chanel, Dior and Gucci giving their seal of approval.
At Chanel, they are worn with their iconic Mary Jane pumps and there is even a trompe l’oeil boot with an integrated fishnet stocking.
Dior’s Renaissance schoolgirl paired her socks with gladiator platforms. Gucci put a provocative twist on the preppy staple with artfully ripped knee-high fishnet stockings, complete with garters, and paired them with studded dominatrix pumps.
Call the sho(r)ts
This season’s hot pants are fashioned like boy shorts, cut to just above the thigh. Flash your confidence – and gams – with these tiny summer essentials.
For a more polished look, wear them with a tailored top or oversized blazer, and finish with high boots or knee socks.
Disco baby
Unapologetically feminine with a hint of cheek, crystal-encrusted and metal-plated bra tops are this season’s statement pieces.
A sparkling, crystal-fringed bra lends a playful twist to Stella McCartney’s mint pantsuit. Styled with matching chokers and arm pouches, Burberry’s blinged-out bra is juxtaposed with capacious denim trousers for a casual twist.
Come undone
In an age where artificial intelligence and the metaverse loom large, there is a renewed interest in the artisanal in fashion.
While there are creased, paper-like garments at Prada, acid-washed leathers at Miu Miu and deconstructed yet luxurious pieces by Victoria Beckham, the street set is taking a craftier approach, with unravelled knits and patchworked garments featuring raw finishes and loose threads.
To avoid looking like something the cat dragged in, balance the rough-around-the-edges ensemble with manicured nails, sleek hair and glowing skin.
Layering lessons
Spring/Summer 2023 seems to be a season of experimentation, with designers introducing creative ways to wear skirts. Take inspiration from the runways to shop your wardrobe.
Wear last season’s mini skirt over a sheer, billowy midi like Tory Burch’s version for a chic, tonal look. At Prada, a wool sweater and skirt combo was enlivened by a pink slip peeking out underneath.
Or layer a shorter skirt over a highly embellished number to tone it down like Lanvin, and pair it with a tank top for a fancy-meets-simple fit that is fresh and modern.
Play with closet staples and statement pieces – it is all about interesting mixes.
Spring in your step
Step out in footwear that turns heads or brings a smile to someone’s face.
A pair of quirky shoes injects a playful touch into any ensemble – be it a serious suit, a party dress or a casual T-shirt and jeans.
Think the memorable flame wedges from Prada, Loewe’s upside-down rose sandals and squashed balloon pumps, or JW Anderson’s spiral heels.
A little humour is just what is needed to keep the fun in fashion.