Fashion on the streets: Classics get a head-turning refresh

Socks are officially back in fashion – fishnet knee socks, in particular – with Chanel, Dior and Gucci giving their seal of approval.

At Chanel, they are worn with their iconic Mary Jane pumps and there is even a trompe l’oeil boot with an integrated fishnet stocking.

Dior’s Renaissance schoolgirl paired her socks with gladiator platforms. Gucci put a provocative twist on the preppy staple with artfully ripped knee-high fishnet stockings, complete with garters, and paired them with studded dominatrix pumps.

Call the sho(r)ts