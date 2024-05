SINGAPORE – It has been a year of profound challenges and poignant reflections for Ms Ong Bee Yan, founder of Fashion For Cancer (FFC).

Despite reeling from the loss of her son Chia Rong Liang, who died in September 2023 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 38, the 68-year-old fashion model, grandmother and influencer is forging ahead with the second edition of the local charity fashion show.